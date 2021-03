Here’s what Shehnai might look like

Shehnai is a story of an innocent girl Bakht, who is in love with a deceitful boy Hunain. Her parents have finally selected a groom for her, which she plans to reject, and her quest to find true love continues.

Ramsha Khan as Bakht is a carefree girl running after her fantasy to achieve true love.

Affan Waheed as Meerab is an educated and simple boy who has come to Pakistan to marry the girl his parents have chosen for him.

Hammad Shoaib as Hunain is a flirtatious boy whom Bakt considers being her love. Bakt keeps on rejecting numerous proposals for Hunain.

Javed Sheikh as Absar and Nida Mumtaz as Ambreen are Bakt’s worried parents, who want to get their daughter married.

Behroz Sabzwari as Azhar and Zainab Qayyum as Maliha are the materialistic uncle & aunt of Bakht.

Shehryar Zaidi as Zubair, Nabila Khan as Bushra, and Anum Tanveer as Beena are Meerab’s parents and elder sister.

Saleem Mairaj as Kifayat and Salma Hassan as Tooba are Envious Phopho & Phopha who always create hurdles for Bakht.

Samina Ahmad as Naz (Dadi) and Javeria Abbasi as Munira are Bakht’s Dadi and elder Phopho who live in the same house.

Written By: Radian Shah

Directed By: Ahmed Bhatti

Shehnai is starting from 18th March, Thursday at 8 PM, with a double opening episode, only on ARY Digital.