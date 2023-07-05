In the latest episode of Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Faha, to prove her love for Areeb, has done something terrible: alleging Saad of a heinous crime to keep him behind bars for a very long time. Areeb knows no boundaries now. His steadfastness to punish Maheer will ruin many lives, maybe even his own.

He gets his men to abduct Neelo and frighten her, only to shatter Saad, Maheer, and the adorable bond they have recently made. However, Neelo’s change of attitude towards Maheer is the silver lining of this entire predicament.

Perhaps Areebs has brought his grand plan to the game. He makes sure to take care of every minor detail, calls Maheer’s mother, who is already against the wedding and tells her about the fake case Saad is in jail for.

Areeb calls Maheer, who is ready to go out with her husband, and unveils the truth about Saad. She runs to save him with all the strength she has got. After wandering the entire city, she finally ends up at the police station Saad is kept in, only to be advised to reach a compromise with Areeb.

Sure, she goes to Areeb’s house, but to slap him with all the force she has got and to threaten him with grave repercussions if Saad is not freed.

What do you think will happen next in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha?

