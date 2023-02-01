“This scene hits different:” fans in awe of this moment from Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha

Episode 8 of the superhit drama serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha was no less than a legit visual delight, starting off with Areeb taking his father to the hospital, and guests at the wedding speculating about the absence of Baraat, to Areeb’s mother misbehaving with the entire family over a call, Maheer and Saad’s fathers emotionally blackmailing Saad, and Maheer having a perplexed outburst saying, “There no such thing as a prince charming.”

Towards the end of the episode, to Saad and everyone else’s surprise, Maheer finally says “Qabool Hai”. With at least 110 Million views on YouTube and exceptional TRPs, episodes of the drama were trending in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Also Read: What is ‘Kuch Ankahi’ really doing?

Drama aficionados are lauding Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha on social media, especially the performances of Wahaj Ali and Hania Aamir in the last scene of the episode. Just two words and a plethora of emotions. Let’s have a look at what the people have to say about this particular scene.

Fans also edited and recreated the scene with different filters, transitions, and songs. Let’s have a look at a few of them too.

The ball is in Saad’s court for now. How do you think will the drama unfold? have your say in the comments’ section below.

