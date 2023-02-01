“This scene hits different:” fans in awe of this moment from Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha

Episode 8 of the superhit drama serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha was no less than a legit visual delight, starting off with Areeb taking his father to the hospital, and guests at the wedding speculating about the absence of Baraat, to Areeb’s mother misbehaving with the entire family over a call, Maheer and Saad’s fathers emotionally blackmailing Saad, and Maheer having a perplexed outburst saying, “There no such thing as a prince charming.”

Towards the end of the episode, to Saad and everyone else’s surprise, Maheer finally says “Qabool Hai”. With at least 110 Million views on YouTube and exceptional TRPs, episodes of the drama were trending in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Drama aficionados are lauding Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha on social media, especially the performances of Wahaj Ali and Hania Aamir in the last scene of the episode. Just two words and a plethora of emotions. Let’s have a look at what the people have to say about this particular scene.

Gam too dono taraf hai ????

Par phir bhi ek nayi suruwat hai??#maheer qabool hai and the way #saad shocked and ????????on his eyes#wahajali #haniaamir

You both are ???? on today#MujhePyaarHuaTha pic.twitter.com/kXvnbL6QNP — ???????????????????????? (@Manashii06) January 30, 2023

LOOK AT HIM!!???????????????? When Maheer says “Qabool Hai” This isn’t how it was suppose to go down for them/Saad!???????? Cause he KNOWS she doesn’t want to marry him….????#WahajAli • #MujhePyaarHuaTha pic.twitter.com/0Fx6nq3yrE — Noor (@Noor011301) January 30, 2023

Facial Expressions of them in this scene were phenomenal but also heartbreaking????

Maheer you will understand later that No one can love you like saad????????#HaniaAamir #WahajAli #MujhePyaarHuaTha pic.twitter.com/Cbs2nBJprf — Mala? (@malalala_o) January 30, 2023

This man doesn't need words …his eyes, expressions ,heart speaks everything without uttering single word ??????… #WahajAli#MujhePyaarHuaTha pic.twitter.com/IBKOLcyxd3 — Asimxmerub (@asimxmerub) January 30, 2023

Naah but the way he was sitting all disconnected as if he doesn't belong here and the two words changed his whole world. The shock. What he always wanted, happened, yet he is not happy because Maheer is not happy.#MujhePyaarHuaTha https://t.co/p8kLis6VHB — Riz ???????? (@adambaizar) January 30, 2023

Fans also edited and recreated the scene with different filters, transitions, and songs. Let’s have a look at a few of them too.

It's literally so amazing how we all could feel the agony his one little nuance portrayed, that shocking head turn, an unsung protest in his eyes, a sunken heart…the clarity of his emotions is what sets him apart ????????#WahajAli • #MujhePyaarHuaTha pic.twitter.com/BYlzz8r1Dz — Jiya ???????????? (@_Jaweria_) January 31, 2023

The ball is in Saad’s court for now. How do you think will the drama unfold? have your say in the comments’ section below.