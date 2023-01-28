What is ‘Kuch Ankahi’ really doing?

The third episode of the highly anticipated drama serial Kuch Ankahi aired last Saturday and it surely fulfilled expectations. That’s not us saying, but numerous drama enthusiasts took to social media to talk about the drama, its cast, and its unique storyline.

All three drama episodes are filled with a rollercoaster of emotions, along with a subtle integration of lessons, messages, and the breaking of stereotypes. Fans from across the world have commented on the episodes on YouTube. Let’s have a look at a few factors that make Kuch Ankahi so special.

Sheer Entertainment: Enjoying the weekend with your family with a visual delight that gives a flavor of the 70s and 80s aka the golden era of the Pakistani drama industry was something Pakistanis were longing for. Kuch Ankahi is a drama you can watch with your family members of all ages with fun and laughter galore.

via GIPHY

Salman Washes Dishes: Gone are the days when the dramas delineate men holding wooden halberds or sitting like a king, while women used to do all chores without complaints. Salman is the true depiction of millennial men and men after that. He does not shy away from helping his mom with household chores, including washing dishes.

via GIPHY

Phuppo Supports Niece: Sofia’s character is truly a refreshing addition to Agha Jan’s family. Albeit being a Phuppo (paternal aunt), she wins innumerable hearts by caring for her niece and having cordial relations with sister in law. She brings presents for the family and everyone, except Agha Jan loves her to bits.

via GIPHY

Father Supports Daughters: In Lieu of counting his miseries in front of his daughters to emotionally blackmail them to marry, Agha Jan has a totally contrary approach. He rather asks Samiya to say no to her mother because marriage is not the sole goal of a girl’s life.

via GIPHY

The Fear of Maya: Tarnishing the preconceived notions about women being scared of dogs, Aliya pretty casually, says “Cute dog” when she sees Maya. However, Salman finds himself in a quagmire as soon as he sees Maya, displaying how men can be scared too, and men can also have phobias.

via GIPHY

Entrusting Daughter With Property: Father is hesitant to hand over the property to his son Asfar, but he confidently gives the property to his daughter, Sehrish. Sums up how the paradigm is shifting toward the transfer of assets to children.

via GIPHY

Aliya, the real Sinf e Aahan: Aliya is shattering the glass ceiling with every scene. From taking over the male-dominating real estate sector with her intelligence to fixing the battery terminals of her car, and asking Samiya to get rid of her to-be-husband, Aliya is the legit woman of steel of today.

via GIPHY

Simplicity: Minimal makeup, super casual clothes, and relatable catchphrases; Kuch Ankahi offers a peek into the middle-class families of the country. Haven’t we all sat around guests coming from abroad, waiting for our gifts?

via GIPHY

Child Labour: Kuch Ankahi gives a very important message about child labor and the factors enabling them in today’s world. While taking the interview with the puncture boy, Taniya is amazed when the little boy uses the word ‘Garebi'(extra) for his sisters because they do not earn. Also, the third episode shows Mina taking her son to the tailor for some extra money. She also asks him to beat her child if need be.

via GIPHY

Every Economic Class Has Issues: Leo Tolstoy says, “All happy families are alike, but every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” Likewise, belonging to a poor family, Mina has issues, belonging to a middle-class family, Agha Jan has a different set of issues, and belonging to an elite class, Sehrish has totally different issues to deal with.

via GIPHY

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.