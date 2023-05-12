Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha | Could Saad take it anymore?

In the latest episode of Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Saad is broken, and so is Maheer, but for different yet very closely related reasons.

Saad has just returned from lockup for literally doing nothing, with his image and reputation tarnished, and his job snatched away. He comes home and learns the woman he has sacrificed almost everything for, had met the same person because of whom he spent nights in the lockup.

However, Maheer is hurt because Neelo had accused her of betrayal and cheating on Saad by meeting Areeb while her husband was in jail.

Areeb calls Maheer and the latter receives but she lies to Neelo for some reason. Does that mean she is actually intending to hide her conversations with Areeb or is she just fed up with the chaos Neelo had created in the past and she does not want the history to repeat itself? Albeit knowing that she is married now, Anabia not only persuades her to talk to Areeb but also speaks ill about Saad. Maheer’s mother also has a soft corner for Areeb and she directly or indirectly expresses it time and again.

Despite watching Saad going an extra mile for her every second of the day, what is stopping Maheer to judge his feelings for her and comprehend the ocean of love he has in his heart, for her? Do you think the walls around Maheer’s heart will fall down and she will let her heart melt for Saad? How do you think will Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.