Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha makes history with its majesty

With tremendous TRPs and hundreds of millions of YouTube views on the episodes, one of ARY Digital’s latest visual delights, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is winning innumerable hearts for all the right reasons.

#MujhePyaarHuaTha is receiving appreciation from the audience in Pakistan and across the border! Trending No.1 on YouTube in Pakistan and India. Airing every Mon at 8 PM – only on #ARYDigital Link: https://t.co/IE4FgV6sk1 #ARYDrama #HaniaAamir #ZaviyaarNaumaan #WahajAli pic.twitter.com/sr5uU0b2R2 — ARY Digital (@arydigitalasia) February 8, 2023

Maheer, played by the Mere Hamsafar girl, Hania Aamir, Saad played by Wahaj Ali, Areeb played by Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz, and Neelo played by Rabya Kulsoom are creating magic with their exceptional acting, so much so that the 9th episode is trending on No.1 on YouTube and this is not just across Pakistan. The drama is No. 1 on YouTube in India as well.

Yes! You read that right. The country with the population of at least 1.4 Billion people has the 9th episode of Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, trending on the top.

Soon after the episode aired Monday evening, #MujhePyaarHuaTha instantly became a top Twitter trend in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and India. People went gaga over the extraordinary execution of the entire episode, especially the scenes with Wahaj Ali aka Saad with Hania Aamir aka Maheer, Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz aka Areeb, and Rabya Kulsoom aka Neelo.

