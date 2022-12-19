Muqaddar ka Sitara | Is marriage the solution for every problem?

The brilliant narrative of the Drama – Muqaddar ka Sitara – talks about the societal issue of treating marriages as the cure for irresponsible upbringings.

Read: Hook: Roses and thorns—love and revenge

The story starts when Safdar, a Pakistani-American well-settled man, gets his spoiled son married to his friend’s well-educated daughter, Hadiya. Now, Hadiya gets to face difficult times in her life. The drama will also expose the way society behaves in such circumstances.

Babar Ali As Safdar is a self-made man who spent half of his life in America in pursuit of giving his family all worldly facilities. His wife couldn’t give his children a decent upbringing and because of that, their relationship has soured and his children are spoiled.

Arez Ahmed as Faizan is Safdar’s only son. Due to his father’s wealth, influence and his mother’s reckless behavior, Faizan is a spoiled brat. He has every lousy habit one can think of; he drinks, gambles, has an affair, and much more.

Fatima Effendi as Hadiya belongs to a middle-class family and is very humble. Hadiya teaches at her father’s school – which he built with the help of Faizan’s father, Safdar. Her soft-heartedness is loved by all.

Inayat Khan as Razi is Safdar’s nephew. He is honest, intelligent, and has a selfless personality. After his father’s death, he has been taking care of his family with the help of Safdar – who is very fond of his nephew’s integrity.

Sometimes life can take you for granted. People might walk over you for their own good. But remember, you shouldn’t only wait for things to turn in your favor, you also need to move toward what life has to offer.

Written By: Sadia Akhtar

Directed By: Saqib Zafar Khan

Cast:

Arez Ahmed

Fatima Effendi

Inayat khan

Babar Ali

Nadia Khan

Salma Hassan

Sajeer Uddin

Laiba Khan

Rimsha Ahmed

Shaista Jabeen

Tania Hussain

Muqaddar ka Sitara starts today, 19th December, and will be aired daily, only on ARY Digital.