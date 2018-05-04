Nadia Jamil Asks For Prayers After Seventeen Seizures

Veteran actress Nadia Jamil is well celebrated for being vocal on various social issues and her immense humanitarian work. The actress has recently adopted two street children giving them new, improved lives. The actress also holds a crown of being one of the very few Pakistani women to speak for the global #MeToo movement. The thespian is a teacher in Cambridge and she spends most of her time in the United Kingdom.

On the instance of Shab-e-Baraat, the prima donna has posted photos on her Twitter account with a caption, “Please pray for me my loving family. 17 seizures in three days. My body feels like a cabbage. But I believe in the power of prayer & need to be up and about and running around after this bout of treatment! This is the night to ask. In this stillness I can already feel the peace.”

Her fans couldn’t resist showering their love.

How are you feeling today? Get well soon ?? — Huma Adnan (@huma_adnan) May 2, 2018

ALLAH apko jaldi sehatiyab kre ameen — ??? ???? ?????? (@Musaib_Official) May 2, 2018

So sad. Did you ever had seizures history? I hope and pray that Inshaa’Allah you’ll be fine very soon. Besides treatment you may also consider meditation & nutritive options — FA (@FayyazBUH) May 2, 2018

On the very next day, with Almighty’s power and plentiful prayers, the actress has felt better. She has thanked all her fans for the prayers and love.

Thank you for all your prayers. Feeling better. Drained. So blessed to be surrounded with so much love. All my love and duas back for each and everyone of you! — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) May 2, 2018

Today, the protagonist uploads a photo of herself smiling all her pains away. Albeit being sick, she has still written such a heartwarming caption for her photo, “Life is so fragile. Respect it. Your body may not always be healthy. Nurture it. Your heart will be broken. Heal it. & your smile can empower someone elses day:) Use it. Problems everywhere & behind each one so many solutions. May my heart stay unveiled so I can see them clearly”

Life is so fragile. Respect it. Your body may not always be healthy. Nurture it. Your heart will be broken. Heal it. & your smile can empower someone elses day:) Use it.

Problems everywhere & behind each one so many solutions. May my heart stay unveiled so I can see them clearly pic.twitter.com/kFknCG1izI — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) May 3, 2018

A couple of hours ago, our favorite philanthropist has tweeted such an enlightening statement about being thankful for what we have, that we usually ignore to see. Have a look.

We are breathing. Don’t take a single breathe 4 granted. When struggling 2 breathe you realise how blessed those of us who breathe easy & independenty are. Many of us struggle & fight 2 breathe smoothly. Alhamdolillah 4 every breathe of energy that fills my lungs & cells easily???? — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) May 4, 2018

We wish Nadia Jamil a healthy life with an abundance of love and happiness galore.

Let’s spare a moment to pray for the actress’s health.

