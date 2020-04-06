Nadia Jamil tweets post surgery photo, pays gratitude to followers

Veteran Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil revealed a few days back, that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She took to Twitter to share with her followers that she has stage one breast cancer with a grade three tumor.

“Last week I was diagnosed with cancer. Now 4 days in to treatment. In the last few days have felt all sorts of feelings from apprehension, fear, unbeatably huge love to calm, acceptance, patience, overwhelming gratitude & a deep sense of responsibility to my children, parents, loved ones, myself, you.”

She urged women to go for regular check-ups and act immediately if they feel any abnormalities.

The Damsa actress then posted a set of photos before leaving for surgery. Calling it an adventure, she left her followers with blossoms and trees.

The philanthropist uploaded another photo after the operation with a smile on her face for the Twitter family. She also mentioned the Lymph node biopsy which is scheduled in two weeks.

Amid a plethora of wishes and prayers for the activist, the President of Pakistan and his better half also showered their prayers for her and said, “there is no shame” in talking about the disease. 

Here’s wishing Nadia Jamil a life filled with health and contentment galore.

