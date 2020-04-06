Nadia Jamil tweets post surgery photo, pays gratitude to followers

Veteran Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil revealed a few days back, that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She took to Twitter to share with her followers that she has stage one breast cancer with a grade three tumor.

“Last week I was diagnosed with cancer. Now 4 days in to treatment. In the last few days have felt all sorts of feelings from apprehension, fear, unbeatably huge love to calm, acceptance, patience, overwhelming gratitude & a deep sense of responsibility to my children, parents, loved ones, myself, you.”

She urged women to go for regular check-ups and act immediately if they feel any abnormalities.

Its stage 1 breast cancer/grade 3 tumour.Regular self checks are important ladies!Please act fast if you feel any abnormalities. Do NOT ever ignore your body,your health. I now await my surgery date & am feeling positive & loved. Please dont worry & take good care of yourselves?? — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 3, 2020

The Damsa actress then posted a set of photos before leaving for surgery. Calling it an adventure, she left her followers with blossoms and trees.

Off 4 surgery. Had 2 share the beautiful blossoms & trees w you.

Your prayers keep me strong.

JazakAllah Khair 4 them. Allah Malik

Ya Rab Kaafi

Ya Rab Kaafi

Ya Rab Shaafi Saying Aytalkursi & walking off 2 the operation theatre. What an adventure! My first operation!

?????????? pic.twitter.com/orESkOleA7 — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 4, 2020

The philanthropist uploaded another photo after the operation with a smile on her face for the Twitter family. She also mentioned the Lymph node biopsy which is scheduled in two weeks.

Post surgery smile 4 my Twitter family. Thanku 4 your healing prayers & love!You are all INCREDIBLE ?? I am blessed.

The cherry blossoms R beautiful.Lymph node biopsy back in 2 weeks InshaAllah.Chemo/radiation combo 2b decided then.Managing pain,getting stronger,grateful 4 today! pic.twitter.com/lPT0ctdZPY — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 5, 2020

Amid a plethora of wishes and prayers for the activist, the President of Pakistan and his better half also showered their prayers for her and said, “there is no shame” in talking about the disease.

JazakAllah Khair ???? Love and respect to your wife and you and thank you for your good wishes and spreading #breastcancerawareness ?????????????#noshame #healing https://t.co/7h6pEi6shE — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 5, 2020

Here’s wishing Nadia Jamil a life filled with health and contentment galore.

