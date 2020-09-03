It’s all over, says Nadia Jamil with happy, empowering posts on last day of radiation

Legendary Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil revealed in April 2020, that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She took to Twitter to share with her followers that she has stage one breast cancer with a grade three tumor.

“Last week I was diagnosed with cancer. Now 4 days in to treatment. In the last few days have felt all sorts of feelings from apprehension, fear, unbeatably huge love to calm, acceptance, patience, overwhelming gratitude & a deep sense of responsibility to my children, parents, loved ones, myself, you.”

Nadia not only made sure to share her journey with her social media followers, but she also chose to stay optimistic and kept looking at the light at the end of the tunnel. She uploaded a set of selfies, paid gratitude to Almighty Allah, and wrote, “My hairs growing back 🙂 Alhamdolillah. Slowly and steadily. I think I’ll keep it a short buzz cut for now, because I quite like the shape of my head and would like to enjoy it a little longer. It makes my eyes shine.”

Nadia also posted a video clip of herself, grooving, just before the radiation on legendary Zoheb Hassan’s song ‘Muskuraye Ja’ and says, “A smile for all myself, all my friends out there who need one and for anyone who is feeling under the weather. Let’s not let anything keep us down for too long.”

The legendary actress chooses to don a saree on her last day of radiation. Have a look at this utterly optimistic woman sprinkling smiles as she embarks on her final radiation.

Finally, she posts a video clip oozing cheer, contentment, and gratification, writes, “From all of us to all of you…love, healing, positivity and joy”

“It’s all over,” she wrote, “May it stay over. InshaAllah,” she continued.

Lastly, the Damsa actress sheds light on something everyone needs to think about. She asserts, “We don’t get to choose what happens to us in life but we do get to choose our attitude. Wear it with a smile, hold your head high and rock on!”

Here’s wishing Nadia a life filled with an abundance of health and contentment galore. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

