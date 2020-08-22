Actress Nadia Jamil’s optimism and resilience is what everyone in this world needs

Legendary Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil revealed in April 2020, that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She took to Twitter to share with her followers that she has stage one breast cancer with a grade three tumor.

Related: Nadia Jamil Asks For Prayers After Seventeen Seizures

“Last week I was diagnosed with cancer. Now 4 days in to treatment. In the last few days have felt all sorts of feelings from apprehension, fear, unbeatably huge love to calm, acceptance, patience, overwhelming gratitude & a deep sense of responsibility to my children, parents, loved ones, myself, you.”

Last week I ws diagnosed w cancer. Nw 4 days in2 treatment. In th last few days hv felt all sorts of feelings frm apprehension,fear, unbeatably huge love 2 calm,acceptance,patience,overwhelming gratitude & a deep sense of responsibility 2 my children,parents,loved ones,myself,you — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 3, 2020

Nadia not only made sure to share her journey with her social media followers, but she also chose to stay optimistic and kept looking at the light at the end of the tunnel. She uploaded a close-up selfie on Friday, before going to her seventh radiation day. She paid gratitude to Almighty Allah and wrote, “Allah has blessed us all with SiratulMustaqeem. To step on it is our choice. To detour our choice and to come back again, our choice. Here’s to starting the journey, and for those on it, here’s to continuing till the path itself ends. We are nothing, but our actions are essentially important. They only define us. Otherwise we are all works in progress. And our progress is defined by our actions. Whether it’s drinking a glass of water to hydrate your body, or sharing it to help hydrate someone else. The smallest action, from our breath to anything else, has a consequence.”

“May we all choose with awareness and clarity, in patience and gratitude,” she prayed.

The epitome of resilience has posted a video clip of herself dancing in front of the radiation machine. She tries to debunk the conceptions revolving around cancer and its treatment. “Cancer does not have to be ONLY a frightening, painful journey. It has its moments of healing, of strength and grit…because us cancer patients, survivors, carry that grit inside us. All of us carry it inside us. It takes something or the other to unlock it,” she explains.

Talking about why she is dancing in the radiation room, she wrote, “The trees dance the hardest during a storm.”

We pray Nadia recovers soon and we hope we count our blessings and try to be thankful and positive for whatever we have and whatever we do not.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments