Naimal Khawar Abbasi decodes the mantra to happiness

Although the simple yet gorgeous wedding of Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar is over, the charm they have sprinkled will be seen as a benchmark for the nuptials to come, especially amid the entertainment industry of Pakistan.

Following two gorgeous events, the couple has made a public appearance looking super sleek and so much in love with each other. Hamza dons a traditional black dress while his better half opts for a Saree.

The astounding, Naimal has recently taken to Instagram to speak about her wedding dress. She writes, “The moment I realised I’m getting married, I knew I wanted to wear my Amma’s nikkah jora. I have always been drawn to old world charm and the nazakat of bridal joras back in the day.” She also talks about the emotional attachment one has with mother’s old dresses.

“I also did my own hair and makeup because I wanted to keep it simple and minimal,” she writes. The diva closes her note with a very important message for everyone who is about to get married. “Your wedding day is supposed to be a happy day that you can truly enjoy. It’s okay if you don’t to wear the heaviest jewellery and would rather keep it a little light. Your comfort and happiness is the most important thing!”

More power to you Naimal! We wish her and Hamza a beautiful life ahead with a plethora of love and contentment galore. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

