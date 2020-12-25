In Photos: Naimal Khawar Abbasi’s sister Fiza Khawar gets married
Although it has been more than a year since Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar got married, but the charm they have sprinkled will be seen as a benchmark for the nuptials to come. Ever since their wedding, both Naimal and Hamza have expressed love and complemented each other many times through social media. The photos they post are legit couple goals, for, the gorgeousness and contentment oozing out of them is remarkable.
Well, Naimal’s younger sister, Fiza has just gotten married, and the photos from her ceremonial events are absolutely stunning. Firstly, presenting to you, the groom Abdullah Khan and his bride on their Mayun evening.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Naimal Khawar looked astonishing at her baby sister’s Mayun. Have a look.
View this post on Instagram
Some more photos from the event.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Their Mehndi ceremony was no less than a charm. Witness yourself!
View this post on Instagram
The couple, on the wedding day, looked gorgeous. If this is not called made for each other, we do not know what is.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Donned in a traditional beige Lengha, Fiza looks super happy on her big day.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Her elder sister, Naimal Khawar Abbasi also made sure to bring her A-game to the event, clad in a lemon and blue lengha.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Black is never a wrong option and actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is acing it. Look for yourself.
View this post on Instagram
Mr. and Mrs. Abbasi look as adorable as it gets.
View this post on Instagram
The couple is certainly having a fabulous time.
View this post on Instagram
While, of course, following the SOPs.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s wishing both the couples, health, and contentment galore.
What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.
Masters in Journalism.
An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion.
Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor