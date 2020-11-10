National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF)–A great platform for young filmmakers

National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) has just been launched as a platform for young filmmakers across the country. NASFF has been conceived to tap the talent and creativity of our Pakistani youth, who choose Film & Television production as their academic/professional careers. These students, while in their 3rd / 4th year of degree courses have immense potential and urge to showcase their ingenuity and flare. This Festival, under the auspices of ISPR, is meant to proffer a chance to such able and enormously talented youth to produce high-quality short films projecting the real image of Pakistan. It will be a first of its kind national festival, which will focus on creative students to re-imagine Pakistan. The Festival Finale is planned to be held in April 2021.

The launch event for NASFF was held on Monday, in the presence of some exceptionally talented celebrities like Humayun Saeed, Mahira Khan, Qasim Khan, Ayub Khoso, Zara Noor Abbas, Farhan Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Wahaj Ali, Iqra Aziz, and Mashal Khan. These actors took to social media to support the film festival.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho Sensation, Humayun Saeed said, “Glad to be the Karachi’s brand ambassador for National Amateur Short Film Festival. Kudos to #NASFF for recognising and developing proficiency of ambitious filmmakers all across Pakistan! If you have the knack for films and television and want to produce some quality content then this platform is your stepping stone.”

According to the diva, Mahira Khan, “There are so many young artists who come to me all the time wanting to direct, act, write stories etc. I’m so glad that I can be part of this initiative along with all my other colleagues ?? #NASFF is a great step forward in stimulating the youth of Pakistan, who aspire to be innovative filmmakers. With opportunities like these, there is so much creative room to explore talents beyond the traditional approaches.”

The dapper Farhan Saeed is “Totally blown away by the impressive work that #NASFF aims to do for the creative film industry of Pakistan.” He continued, “With initiatives like these, our youth is bound to set a mark in the world with infinite ideas. So happy to be a part of it!”

“Getting an opportunity to study your creative field with a full scholarship at one of the top film making institutions in the world would be a dream come true right? #NASFF is the right place to be for all the budding creative minds that are ready to break the norms. I am super ecstatic to be a part of it,” said Iqra Aziz, about the opportunity to attain full scholarship.

Zara Noor Abbas asserts, “#NASFF is bringing a vast wave of ingenuity that will change the future for our aspiring filmmakers. With this film festival, many young individuals will have the opportunity to showcase their art like never before. So happy to be supporting it.”

Bilal Abbas gives a shoutout to NASFF, “A huge shout out to @nasff21 for understanding and evolving the talents of ambitious potential filmmakers in Pakistan. For anyone who aims to work for the entertainment industry to yield good classic content then grab this opportunity. Totally in support of initiatives like these for our youth.”

Giving the great news to aspiring filmmakers, Wahaj Ali said, “All the ambitious and creative filmmakers, #NASFF has now paved your way for a brighter future. I highly encourage this initiative and urge our youth to take part in something that will help them achieve their dreams.”

Thora Sa Haq actress Mashal Khan wrote, “It is true that creative minds are bound to achieve bigger things. I highly support #NASFF with this new initiative that they have brought forward for our creative youth. Along with showcasing your talent you can also get a chance to study at one of the most prestigious film schools of the world.”

NASFF is about capturing our country in its true element and projecting it through either of the six themes from The Colors of Pakistan, The Indus Identity, and Pakistan as a Cultural Melting Pot, to Empowerment Through SMES, Philanthropy in Pakistan, and Value Addition in Agri-Products of Pakistan.

The best thing about NASFF is that the winners will be awarded scholarships in highly reputable film institutions across the world.

To know more about the festival and to download the registration form, click here.

