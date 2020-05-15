Father of Nazia and Zoheb Hassan passes away in Karachi

Wise men say, “Good people die young.” This makes sense when we recall the era of twenty years ago. When an innocent, bubbly, melodious, Nazia Hassan, changing the paradigm of Pakistan’s music scene with her brother, Zoheb Hassan, lost her battle to cancer.

Friday night, her father, Basir Hassan also passed away in Karachi. He was a Karachi based businessman. His father, Syed Saghir Uddin Hassan was a key member of the Muslim League.

Seen here 3rd from the left front row sitting next to Quaid e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah is my grandfather, Syed Saghir Uddin Hassan, senior member of The Muslim League of India. #thequaid #muslimleague #Delhi #india #Pakistan #zohebhassan https://t.co/gcqF8t8wQG pic.twitter.com/4xxN3i57kR — Zoheb Hassan Official (@zoheb_hassan) May 7, 2020

Nazia’s brother and co-singer Zoheb Hassan took to Facebook to share the news accompanied by a photo with his father. He wrote “Goodbye my hero, my friend and the air beneath my wings. Farewell until we all meet again.. you son, Zoheb.”

However, Zohaib is in London right now and because of the global ban on international flights due to the current situation, it is unsure whether he will make it to his father’s funeral or not.

