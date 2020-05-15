Father of Nazia and Zoheb Hassan passes away in Karachi

Wise men say, “Good people die young.” This makes sense when we recall the era of twenty years ago. When an innocent, bubbly, melodious, Nazia Hassan, changing the paradigm of Pakistan’s music scene with her brother, Zoheb Hassan, lost her battle to cancer.

Related: Celebrities pen heartfelt notes for legendary actor Abid Ali

Friday night, her father, Basir Hassan also passed away in Karachi. He was a Karachi based businessman. His father, Syed Saghir Uddin Hassan was a key member of the Muslim League.

Nazia’s brother and co-singer Zoheb Hassan took to Facebook to share the news accompanied by a photo with his father. He wrote “Goodbye my hero, my friend and the air beneath my wings. Farewell until we all meet again.. you son, Zoheb.”

Goodbye my hero, my friend and the air beneth my wings. Farewell until we all meet again.. you son, Zoheb

Publicat? de Zoheb Hassan pe Vineri, 15 mai 2020

However, Zohaib is in London right now and because of the global ban on international flights due to the current situation, it is unsure whether he will make it to his father’s funeral or not.

Want to add something to the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Blogs

Mr. & Mrs. Humayun Saeed share endearing notes on wedding anniversary

Blogs

Asim Azhar’s rendition of “Faaslon Ko Takalluf” will soothe you

Blogs

Shaniera Akram is upset due to the people not following SOPs

Blogs

Celebrities post heartfelt notes/photos on Mother’s Day

[X] Close