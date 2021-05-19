‘Neeli Zinda Hai’ and she is coming!

Neeli Zinda Hai is the story of a married couple, Aman and Sumbal, who are trying to make up for the lost time while dealing with supernatural forces.

Sonia Mishal as Sumbul is a timid and disturbed housewife who is tired of her life.

Mohib Mirza as Aman is a simple man who is trying to rekindle his relationship with his wife and daughter.

Urwa Hocane as Neeli is the spirit who haunts Neeli House and creates problems.

Life keeps becoming difficult for Sumbul after a stillborn birth, an empty marriage, a disturbed daughter, and certain paranormal activities.

Aman refuses to believe in supernatural forces which drives Sumbul into dealing with her issues on her own.

Kinza Malik as Meher Bano is a control freak mother-in-law who creates havoc for Sumbul and does black magic.

A broken family that is trying to get back together but grows further apart because of Neeli and her actions.

Tahir Jatoi as Dilawar is the scary old man who roams outside Neeli House, while Janan as Nagina is the maid.

Neeli becomes the reason to push an empty marriage even further apart

Tehreem as Minaal is the sweet daughter who is a late talker and finds an unusual friend in Neeli.

Aman is stuck choosing between his family and career while trying to mend relations with his depressed wife.

Directed By: Qasim Ali Mureed

Written By: Adeel Razzaq

Cast:

Urwa Hocane

Mohib Mirza

Sonia Mishal

Kinza Malik

Muhammad Ahmed

Janan

Tahir Jatoi

Aliya Ali

Tehreem

Salman Faisal

Agha Mustufa

Hina Rizvi

Neeli Zinda Hai is starting from Thursday 20th May at 8:00 pm only on ARY Digital.

