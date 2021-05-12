ARY Digital to roll out four astounding dramas after Eid!

Officially the highest watched entertainment channel of Pakistan, ARY Digital never ceases to amaze its viewers with binge-worthy and spectacular dramas. The channel has literally transcended all boundaries when it comes to providing overwhelming quality entertainment for local and global audiences.

Since the inception of 2021, ARY Digital has been winning innumerable hearts with its pristine content and astounding topics just like every other year. Following the unexplainably successful quarter of the year, the television channel is all set to roll out four more drama serials, to outdo itself, and extend boundaries ARY Digital has set by its own.

Starring Muneeb Butt, Madiha Imam, and Saboor Ali, Mujhay Vida Kar is the story of two girls who are friends and have different aspirations in life. Rida and Sadia are close friends and they want to settle down in life, but their destiny has other plans. It will air from Monday 17th May at 7:00 PM.

Starring Sarmad Khoosat, Shaista Lodhi, Gohar Rasheed, Dur e Fishan and Affan Waheed, Pardes is a touching topic with a relatable story for those Pakistanis who live and work abroad, away from their loved ones. It is starting from Monday, 17th May at 8:00 PM with a double episode.

Starring Yashma Gill, Kinza Hashmi, Fahad Sheikh, Furqan Qureshi, and Minsa Malik, Azmaish is a story of two sisters and their step sister. It depicts how the stepsisters are treated badly. It is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, 19th May with a two-hour episode at 8:00 PM.

Mohib Mirza, Sonia Mishal and Urwa Hocane starrer, Neeli Zinda Hai is the spine-chilling story of a married couple, Aman and Sumbal, who are trying to make up for lost time while dealing with supernatural forces. Neeli Zinda Hai starts from Thursday 20th May at 8:00 PM.

So which of these spectacular dramas are you waiting for the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.