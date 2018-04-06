Pakistani Celebs standing Up For Salman Khan

Salman Khan is known for his extraordinary acting and subtle dance moves across the world. The maestro has also lent his voice to a song in the movie, Hero. Furthermore, he has produced ample movies and is celebrated for his humanitarian work throughout the world. Salman Khan has an image of somebody who is heard by a huge populace, even fellow stars follow his guidance. He will be seen enthralling in the third installment of ‘Race’ franchise. Bhaijaan has also written a song for the movie which will be intoned by none other than our favorite, Atif Aslam.

Salman KhanFollowing Jodhpur’s court verdict against the legendary Salman Khan on Thursday, ample actors, politicians, activists from all over the continent have come forward to make sure that their protest against the hideous verdict is heard. Khan’s lawyer along with a huge populace cannot fathom out the credibility of this verdict. His lawyer says, “We respect the decision of the Hon’ble Court. While we are studying the judgement, it just came as a surprise, as the entire investigation, and facts of this case were the same as those for which Salman has been acquitted by the Hon’ble High Court of Rajasthan in two cases, and even by the Hon’ble CJM in the Arms Act matter for the alleged offence on the very same night as is the subject matter of the present case. Also, in the present case, the Hon’ble Court has acquitted all the 5 co-accused which would imply that Salman was out hunting alone in the middle of the night in a remote area outside Jodhpur. We have preferred an appeal to the Hon’ble Sessions Court and applied for an urgent hearing today.”

Salman Khan is well celebrated uniformly in all parts of Pakistan and their suburbs. Perhaps, his fans in Pakistan have raised their voice in support of their favorite actor. Love for this major B’Town celebrity is not confined to just his fans, abundant Pakistani celebrities have also come forward to bestow their utmost patronage to the ultimate Sallu Bhai.

Salman Iqbal

Feroze Khan

Shoaib Akhtar

Humaima Malick

Mawra Hocane

Well, we wish Salman Khan’s case come to a positive solution, rather rationally. Tell us your views about the story in the comments’ section below.

Syed Omer Nadeem
Syed Omer Nadeem

Masters in Journalism.

An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a mad writer.

Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments

You might also like
Blogs

Mawra, As Excited As Us For JPNA2!

Blogs

Aishwarya slays Vogue Cover With Rapper Pharrell Williams

Blogs

Aisha Khan To Tie Knot Soon

Blogs

Want To Attend Feroze Khan’s Valima? Come With Us