Salman Khan is known for his extraordinary acting and subtle dance moves across the world. The maestro has also lent his voice to a song in the movie, Hero. Furthermore, he has produced ample movies and is celebrated for his humanitarian work throughout the world. Salman Khan has an image of somebody who is heard by a huge populace, even fellow stars follow his guidance. He will be seen enthralling in the third installment of ‘Race’ franchise. Bhaijaan has also written a song for the movie which will be intoned by none other than our favorite, Atif Aslam.

Following Jodhpur’s court verdict against the legendary Salman Khan on Thursday, ample actors, politicians, activists from all over the continent have come forward to make sure that their protest against the hideous verdict is heard. Khan’s lawyer along with a huge populace cannot fathom out the credibility of this verdict. His lawyer says, “We respect the decision of the Hon’ble Court. While we are studying the judgement, it just came as a surprise, as the entire investigation, and facts of this case were the same as those for which Salman has been acquitted by the Hon’ble High Court of Rajasthan in two cases, and even by the Hon’ble CJM in the Arms Act matter for the alleged offence on the very same night as is the subject matter of the present case. Also, in the present case, the Hon’ble Court has acquitted all the 5 co-accused which would imply that Salman was out hunting alone in the middle of the night in a remote area outside Jodhpur. We have preferred an appeal to the Hon’ble Sessions Court and applied for an urgent hearing today.”

Salman Khan is well celebrated uniformly in all parts of Pakistan and their suburbs. Perhaps, his fans in Pakistan have raised their voice in support of their favorite actor. Love for this major B’Town celebrity is not confined to just his fans, abundant Pakistani celebrities have also come forward to bestow their utmost patronage to the ultimate Sallu Bhai.

Salman Iqbal

#SalmanKhan justice delayed is just flawed!! — Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) April 5, 2018

Feroze Khan

Salman Khan, who's a great actor and humanitarian, does not deserve to go behind bars. @BeingSalmanKhan #TigerZindaHai — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) April 5, 2018

Shoaib Akhtar

Really Sad to see my friend Salman khan sentenced for 5 year But the Law must take its course & we got to respect the decision of honourable court of India but i still think punishment is to harsh but my heart goes to his family & fans ..

Am sure he will out soon .. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 5, 2018

Humaima Malick

I have witness the religion that he belongs to which is called humanity. Today is a sad day @BeingSalmanKhan you are a bigger person than all of us. Respects for you always and forever. — HUMAIMA MALICK (@HumaimaMalick) April 5, 2018

Mawra Hocane

In a world with no “NO” human rights, a great human being is being punished for killing an animal umpteen years ago under animal rights. Bash me all you want, but there’s something completely wrong about it.. mind you such human beings are our saving grace! #SalmanKhanVerdict — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) April 5, 2018

I have always looked upon social media as a medium for inculcating positivity and love. We all have the tendency to focus on the weaknesses of others & always ALWAYS undermine the good in them. God knows this world can’t sustain any more negativity. #SalmanKhan 1/2 — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) April 6, 2018

Just because I believe his sentence is harsh doesn’t automatically mean I condone animal extinction. We must have compassion towards the human race first & FOREMOST! Which means sometimes you have to let go in view of the OUTSTANDING good work they have done! #SalmanKhan 2/2 — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) April 6, 2018

Well, we wish Salman Khan’s case come to a positive solution, rather rationally. Tell us your views about the story in the comments’ section below.

