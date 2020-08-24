These Pakistanis are among top 500 influential Muslims of the world

The list of ‘World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims’ is made annually by the Jordan-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre.

Jordanian publication, ‘The Muslim 500‘ has crowned Prime Minister Imran Khan as the ‘Man of the Year’ for 2020. The United States’ congresswoman Rashida Talib has been declared the ‘Woman of the Year’. She is not only the first Palestinian woman, but also the first-ever Muslim woman to be elected as the member of the House of Representatives by the American Congress.

Talking about PM Khan, the Chief Editor of the publication wrote, “If The Muslim 500 was in print back in 1992 and I was then Chief Editor I would have nominated Imran Khan as our Muslim Man of the Year because of his brilliant performance in cricket, which culminated in Pakistan winning the 1992 Cricket World Cup.”

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also been entitled as one of the most influential Muslims in the world.

Eminent religious scholars Maulana Tariq Jamil and Mufti Taqi Usmani have also been accumulated among the influential Muslims. Mufti Taqi Usmani is 2020’s most influential Muslim across the world.

Founder and President of ARY Digital Network, Mr. Salman Iqbal has also been listed among the most influential Muslims. The publication wrote, “Mr. Salman Iqbal owns ARY Digital Network, the largest media network in Pakistan. The network’s reach covers Pakistan, the Middle East, Europe, North America, and many other regions of the world. He is recognized as an independent media voice in Pakistan and one of the most powerful and influential media personalities in the Muslim World.”

Other Pakistanis to grab a place in the book include philanthropist Bilquis Edhi, Dr. Adib Rizvi, legendary singer Abida Parveen, Oscar Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, amid others.

