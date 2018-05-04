In Pictures: Pakistan’s Top Models Slay ‘Padmaavat’ Outfits

Padmaavat happened to be one of the most loved flicks of 2018, which was initially scheduled to release last year but due to controversies and riots across India, the movie released on January 25th, 2018. Amid hideous threats, the movie still managed to score grand at the box office. Apart from an outstanding script and impeccable acting, the movie also exhibited some exquisite outfits.

Karachi was oozing charm last night due to the presence of all the blue-chip stars as they walked on the ramp, donned in apparels made by ‘Rimple and Harpreet’. ‘Rimple and Harpreet’ is the astounding duo behind the well-celebrated outfits that were used in Padmaavat. They decided to land their dresses in Karachi so that the fashion fraternity have a glimpse on them.

Shaan-E-Pakistan’s The Fashion Soiree has got eyes of all the spectators glued to the ramp as our favorite celebrities decided to bring their A-game to the show. ‘Rimple and Harpreet’, for the first time in Pakistan showcased their ‘Padmaavat Experience’ for the eminent evening.

Let’s have a look at some of the finest looks from the evening.

The gorgeous Sadia Khan looks breathtaking wearing a traditional dress.

How can you miss the veteran model Nadia Hussain looking exquisite in this green, red and gold apparel?

Nobody could have taken these dresses better than Azfar Rehman and Noor Khan.

The absolutely gorgeous and bubbly Hania Aamir walking like a pro will probably be the best thing you will see today.

Who do you think would have been the showstopper for Padmaavat’s ‘Rimple and Harpreet’?

A local magazine has posted a photo of our B’ Town sensation, Saba Qamar Zaman, one day before the main event with a caption, “@sabaqamarzaman channeling her inner #Padmavati with this #RimpleandHarpreetNarula original from the movie #Padmavat”

The diva has managed to look arguably better than Rani Padmavat herself. Have a look if you don’t agree.

Just look at this woman! She’s effortlessly perfect. After walking as a showstopper, she manages to have a fun time with her friends.

We are glad that ‘Rimple and Harpreet’ have displayed such a gesture and we are certain that our neighboring country will understand that no boundaries can become a barrier when it comes to art.

