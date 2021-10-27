Pakistanis bring their unparalleled meme game after PakVsNz

Tuesday night, fast bowler Haris Rauf took a career-best 4-22 to help Pakistan defeat New Zealand by five wickets in PakVsNz. Veteran Shoaib Malik (27) and Asif Ali (26) came together with Pakistan wobbling at 87-5 and led the team to their target in 18.4 overs.

As soon as Pakistan defeated Kiwis by five wickets, bagging the second consecutive victory, an expected Twitter storm was witnessed, with Pakistanis bringing their top-notch meme game with references to New Zealand’s infamous “security” issue pullout, so much so that it has become one of the top trends.

Let’s have a look at a few.

This T20 World Cup'21 is so cruel , India supported Pakistan in PakVsNZ match ????????????#PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/lagTWcAGl9 — Wasim Iqbal (@Wasim_ktk31) October 26, 2021

I think ab pakistani team main jnty bhe player hain wo married hain inki wife's in say kpery dhulwati hai isle inko dhooony ka tajrba agya hai????????????????????#PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/xOD5UC8CNV — kanwal? (@the_kanwal_) October 26, 2021

Just an inch of violation and quick response of Pakistani forces..#PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/51YnqYCirs — Abu Sufyan (@AbuSufyan8) October 26, 2021

#PakvsNz

Harris Rauf ! Appointed as security Incharge of New Zealand Team. Ab khush.????? ab to koi thread nahi?

@BLACKCAPS

???????????? pic.twitter.com/aGfUK0gufV — ????B???? ???????????????? ???? ???????????? ????? (@CatherineBridg) October 26, 2021

Host: Was there any security issue here???#KaneWilliamson: "Amazing Pakistan's #security was very tight,I tried to run they sent me back to the pavilion.Even running between the wickets was not allowed to me." #PakvsNz#T20WorldCup#CongratulationsPakistan pic.twitter.com/o9YcdV7Nhc — Muhammad Usama Siraj (@usama3_siraj) October 26, 2021

We are so realistic

We always have both kind of memes just in case yk. #PakvsNz

pic.twitter.com/Nlcfd55IAV — im gareeb ????????? (@extra_mature) October 26, 2021

Which of these memes from PakVsNz did you love the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Pakistan to play Afghanistan next, in Dubai on Friday while New Zealand to face India, on Sunday.

