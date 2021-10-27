Pakistanis bring their unparalleled meme game after PakVsNz

Tuesday night, fast bowler Haris Rauf took a career-best 4-22 to help Pakistan defeat New Zealand by five wickets in PakVsNz. Veteran Shoaib Malik (27) and Asif Ali (26) came together with Pakistan wobbling at 87-5 and led the team to their target in 18.4 overs.

As soon as Pakistan defeated Kiwis by five wickets, bagging the second consecutive victory, an expected Twitter storm was witnessed, with Pakistanis bringing their top-notch meme game with references to New Zealand’s infamous “security” issue pullout, so much so that it has become one of the top trends.

Let’s have a look at a few.

Which of these memes from PakVsNz did you love the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Pakistan to play Afghanistan next, in Dubai on Friday while New Zealand to face India, on Sunday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

A-Sports, Pakistan’s first HD sports channel, is broadcasting all the matches of the T20 World Cup.

Read: What to expect from the “Next-Level” of Jeeto Pakistan?

 

You might also like
Blogs

Bulbulay turns 12, Ayesha Omar, aka Khoobsurat shares endearing anicdotes

Blogs

Watch: Inside Usman Mukhtar & Zunaira Inam’s groovy Mehndi

Blogs

In Photos: Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam’s wedding festivities start

Blogs

‘Aik Hai Nigar’ trailer accumulates infinite love for all the right…

[X] Close