Pardes; a homage to working-class overseas Pakistanis

Pardes is a touching and relatable story for those Pakistanis who live and work abroad, away from their loved ones.

It is the story of Ahsan, the oldest son of a poor family, who moves abroad to financially support his family while sacrificing his own relations and well-being.

Sarmad Khoosat as Ahsan is a loving husband and the eldest brother of the family who moves abroad to support his family.

Shaista Lodhi as Zubi is a lonely wife who constantly compromises for the sake of her in-laws and lives a married life in isolation.

Gohar Rasheed as Asim is the selfish younger brother of Ahsan who doesn’t contribute towards the house and does as he pleases.

Bushra Ansari as Mumtaz is Ahsan’s greedy mother who keeps finding reasons to get money out of her son.

Durr-e-Fishan as Aiman is Ahsan’s daughter who finds history repeating itself in her marriage when her husband, Affan Waheed, as Ebad, moves abroad.

Directed By: Marina Khan

Written By: Sarwat Nazir

Cast:

Sarmad Khoosat

Shaista Lodhi

Durr e Fishan

Bushra Ansari

Gohar Rasheed

Affan Waheed

Atiqa Odho

Hina Javed

Pardes is starting from Monday 17th May at 8:00 PM, only on ARY Digital.

