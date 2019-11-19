Director, protagonists ‘humbled’ on 100 days of Parey Hut Love

Whenever we think of a success story, a movie entitled Parey Hut Love spontaneously comes in our mind for all the right reasons. Asim Raza and Sheheryar Munawar had taken a canvas and painted an astounding piece of art on it, holding people spellbound.

The movie made an impact on the local and international audiences alike, so much so that it is still running to packed cinemas in Pakistan and abroad even after 100 days of its release notwithstanding the release of a few top-notch Hollywood movies also.

To commemorate the successful run, director Asim Raza took to Instagram to congratulate the cast and crew of Parey Hut Love and also to post a few of his favorite photographs from the sets. He wrote, “Humbled. By the grace of God #PareyHutLove is still going strong at the box office celebrating its 100 Days in Pakistan??”

Producer and lead actor, Sheheryar Munawar also said he is “truly humbled by all the love and support.100 days at the cinema and still going strong.”

The diva, Maya Ali wrote about her experience working with such an exuberant team. “Parey Hut Love reached 100th day in cinemas across Pakistan today and it still feels like yesterday… It was an unforgettable experience, and the memories made will be cherished forever… The hard work, dedication, long, sleepless nights paid off,” she wrote. “And it wasn’t possible without all your love and support towards PHL family.” She also expresses gratitude to the team and her fans.

The heartthrob, Sheheryar Munawar has made us weep and laugh with tears in the same flick with his power-packed dialogues and impressive acting. On the other hand, it will not be an overstatement if we call Maya Ali our own Emilia Clarke, due to the plethora of emotions she dons. Ahmed Ali Butt needs no introduction when it comes to the range of versatility and Zara has just epitomized perfection with her exceptional acting. The chemistry between all the cast members is so soothing that you will feel they all have been living like a family ever since.

Parey Hut Love is running to packed cinemas across the country and around the world. You can witness the cinematic delight in any cinema near you.

