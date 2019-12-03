Here’s why Parey Hut Love is the highest grossing flick of 2019

Whenever we think of a success story, a movie entitled Parey Hut Love spontaneously comes in our mind for all the right reasons. Asim Raza and Sheheryar Munawar had taken a canvas and painted an astounding piece of art on it, holding people spellbound.

Related: Parey Hut Love Review | The horizon where magic meets love

The movie made an impact on the local and international audiences alike, so much so that it is still running to packed cinemas in Pakistan and abroad even after more than 100 days of its release notwithstanding the release of a few top-notch Hollywood movies also.

Parey Hut Love has just set a benchmark by garnering a whopping Rs. 30 Crore (Three Hundred Million) across the world, becoming officially the highest-grossing Pakistani flick of the entire 2019. We are certain, the movie’s catchphrase, ‘Biggest wedding of the year’ will retain its title for the years to come.

The heartthrob, Sheheryar Munawar has made us weep and laugh with tears in the same flick with his power-packed dialogues and impressive acting. On the other hand, it will not be an overstatement if we call Maya Ali our own Emilia Clarke, due to the plethora of emotions she dons. Ahmed Ali Butt needs no introduction when it comes to the range of versatility and Zara has just epitomized perfection with her exceptional acting. The chemistry between all the cast members is so soothing that you will feel they all have been living like a family ever since.

Parey Hut Love is running to packed cinemas across the country and around the world. You can witness the cinematic delight in any cinema near you.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments