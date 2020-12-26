Here’s another reason to look forward to Pehli Si Mohabbat!

After giving back to back hit dramas, ARY Digital has embarked on a new journey entitled, ‘Pehli Si Mohabbat’, in collaboration with iDream Entertainment, known for visual delights like Log Kya Kahenge, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, Thora Sa Haq, and Ghisi Piti Mohabbat amid others.

Helmed by renowned director Anjum Shahzad and written by Faiza Iftikhar, Pehli Si Mohabbat (PSM) features superstars like Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, and Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) in pivotal roles.

Well, apart from the exceptional cast, astounding direction and gripping script, PSM will be special for its Original Sound Track (OST) also. A few days back, the unarguable rockstar of Pakistan, Ali Zafar took to Instagram stories to reveal he is going to intone the song.

Yesterday, the singer turned actor Gohar Mumtaz tweeted a short video clip while mixing the OST of PSM. He wrote, “Just got done with mixing of the OST for ARY’s biggest serial ever. The reason I m sharing this video is because @AliZafarsays probably touched the highest note ever beating the evergreen “Aadat”.” He went on to pay gratitude to Ali Zafar.

Just got done with mixing of the OST for ARY’s biggest serial ever. The reason I m sharing this video is because @AliZafarsays probably touched the highest note ever beating the evergreen “Aadat”. Thank you for singing for my project for @ARYDIGITAL9 #pehlisimohabbat pic.twitter.com/lIIWq6pZ1D — Goher Mumtaz (@gohermumtaz) December 24, 2020

The Jhoom singer praised Goher, and replied, “Humbled my friend. But I strongly feel that that you are one of the best song writers and deserve more credit. From Aadat to “Pehli Si Mohabbat”. Brilliant work. Let’s hope people enjoy it as much as we did.”

Aray. Humbled my friend. But I strongly feel that that you are one of the best song writers and deserve more credit. From Aadat to “Pehli Si Mohabbat”. Brilliant work. Let’s hope people enjoy it as much as we did. https://t.co/NfsGuVmRsX — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) December 25, 2020

Earlier, the producer, Abdullah Seja posted a short video clip of the leading lady, Maya Ali, having an emotional response, as she watches her scene from the upcoming visual delight. Deeming this a “very special project,” he wrote, “An actor as dedicated as @official_mayaali can’t help having an emotional reaction while watching her scenes. stay tuned for a very special project coming your way!”

ARY Digital is transcending the parameters of the Pakistani entertainment scene by giving one after other flamboyant dramas that not only play a pivotal part in entertaining the audiences but also delve into the social issues and taboo topics no one usually talks about, getting one after another feather in its cap.

What about Pehli Si Mohabbat are you anticipating the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

