The first look of Pehli Si Mohabbat is as magical as it gets

Just before the end of 2020, ARY Digital has given a delightful farewell present to its consumers by releasing as many as three surreal teases of the biggest upcoming visual delight, Pehli Si Mohabbat. The teasers delineate pure majesty enveloped in exceptional cinematic feels.

Related: Here’s another reason to look forward to Pehli Si Mohabbat!

Starring the powerhouse of talent, Sheheryar Munawar, the first teaser opens into Aslam, writing a letter to his first, his last, and his one true love. He talks about his first love, the love he fought for, in a battle, a battle his fate could not lose and his heart could not win.

The second teaser features the absolutely gorgeous Maya Ali, dressed in all red, as she pens a heartfelt note for the one she is in love with. Talking about the sanctity and preciousness of the first love Rakshi says, “Even if it is lost, snatched, or taken away, the first love remains with us forever, till last breath.”

Finally, the third teaser presents Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) as he reads the letters written by both Rakshi and Aslam. Apparently he is against their relationship because he tears down both letters with anger delineating on his face. He goes on to talk about the sensitivity of women’s dignity and how hard it is, to regain it, once it shatters.

Helmed by renowned director Anjum Shahzad and written by Faiza Iftikhar, Pehli Si Mohabbat (PSM) features superstars like Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, and Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) in pivotal roles.

Apart from the exceptional cast, astounding direction and gripping script, Pehli Si Mohabbat will be special for its Original Sound Track (OST) also, as it is sung by the rockstar, Ali Zafar.

Just got done with mixing of the OST for ARY’s biggest serial ever. The reason I m sharing this video is because @AliZafarsays probably touched the highest note ever beating the evergreen “Aadat”. Thank you for singing for my project for @ARYDIGITAL9 #pehlisimohabbat pic.twitter.com/lIIWq6pZ1D — Goher Mumtaz (@gohermumtaz) December 24, 2020

ARY Digital is transcending the parameters of the Pakistani entertainment scene by giving one after other flamboyant dramas that not only play a pivotal part in entertaining the audiences but also delve into the social issues and taboo topics no one usually talks about, getting one after another feather in its cap.

What about Pehli Si Mohabbat are you anticipating the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments