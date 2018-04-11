People Love Raheel Sharif For All The Right Reasons

The well celebrated Ex-Army Chief Of Pakistan, General Raheel Sharif is known for his extensive work to eliminate terrorism from the country and to assist Pakistan in getting an elevation.

The former COAS is in Pakistan currently to take part in the wedding festivities of his son. Like most dads on their children’s wedding, Sharif has managed to have a fabulous time at the wedding.

This super cute dad feels no hesitation to carry the Lehnga of his daughter-in-law.

Umer Raheel looks dapper in a Sherwani along with Mahak Toor, who looks uber gorgeous, donned in red and gold Lehnga.

Mahak is supposedly the daughter of Farooq Toor, who is a prominent Pakistani businessman. The wedding is held in Lahore, while their engagement was held at a Farmhouse in Lahore a few months back.

What do you think is the most exciting thing in a man’s life? Having been a part of the wedding where the populace prefers taking photos with you, rather than the extraordinary-looking bride and groom. Here’s a glimpse of such day; people taking photos with the soldier in lieu of the newlyweds.

And now, let’s see our favorite Sharif’s portrayal of exquisite dance moves on the pleasant occasion of his son’s wedding ceremony.

What an absolutely charming man! Surely, everyone is going to love him for such subtle steps.

However, this is not the first time when our favorite army personnel exhibited his grooving talent. Something of a similar sort has happened when he attended Frontier Force Regiment in Abbottabad. He has participated in Peshawar’s traditional dance.

What do you have to say about this completely adorable celebration? Tell us in the comments’ below.

