In Photos: Armeena’s Tour De Canada Is Giving Us Great Vibes!

Having garnered extraordinary fame for her impeccable acting skills, the absolutely stunning, Armeena Rana Khan is praised by a vast populace worldwide. Albeit being known for her gorgeous personality, Armeena has been nominated for the prestigious Nigar Award and garnered Women Empowerment Award by the Pakistan Achievement Awards. She has also made it to Eastern Eye’s list of top 50 Sexiest Asian Women. The prima donna is the first ever actress to attend the eminent Cannes Festival for the screening of her British short film, ‘Writhe’.

As an ambassador of humanity, Armeena has been vocal on various social issues in Pakistan and in the Middle East. The starlet has spoken for Kashmir, Syria, and Palestine on abundant national and international forums. Armeena has initiated a donation campaign for the Syrian refugees. She says, “After seeing the constant struggle of the Syrian people and other refugees around the world, I have decided to travel out myself personally with Human Relief Foundation to hand deliver your donations to the people directly.”

The diva has been on a vacation in Canada recently and she has managed to post photos of the places she traveled in order to give a glimpse of her tour to all her fans. She starts off with a photo of herself at the airport.

She stands with the jet, donned in all-trendy street-wear, looking super-chic in Victoria.

Dressed in a burgundy top, she poses for a photo in the midst of this beauteous sunflower field.

She decides to have another photo in the Butchart Gardens amidst flabbergasting flowers and an abundance of greenery.

She gets a photo done before getting into the chopper to get to Vancouver. The photo also delineates the handsome pilot of the “ride.”

She gets to a coffee shop for her caffeine fix before a long journey she is about to have.

She posts this photo of herself, standing with a wall having Canadian graffiti all over. The photo looks subtly artistic.

Lake Moose happens to be the next destination our favorite starlet chose to go. She sits on rocks near the shore to have a long look at the sea.

What a beautiful picture having Armeena and the surreal background.

She writes, “#Malignelake slowly making my way towards #lakelouise. I don’t think I’ve seen anything more beautiful!” and we totally agree.

She walks up to the glacier, dressed in this trendy apparel.

She records this video from the top of this glacier, making it a breathtaking affair.

She gets up at 4:30 in the morning to have a surreal experience of boating at Lake Louise.

Have a look at these cutie twinning in red in the middle of Banff, Alberta.

Our adorable superstar in this cute teepee is surely a moment to be captured.

Sitting by the window, enjoying the outstanding view is surely a step towards the attainment of salvation.

Have a look at this sun-kissed photo of Armeena, apparently the last one in Vancouver.

Donned in black, she poses at the airport, waiting for her flight, absorbing all the positive energy.

We are certain that Armeena will never miss a chance to fill her Instagram profile with surreal locations and her gorgeous self. More power to you woman!

What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments section below.

