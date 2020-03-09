In Photos: Kinza Hashmi celebrates birthday with close friends

Albeit getting a year older, birthdays are happy moments because you get to spend them with your friends and family members, wear great clothes, have a plethora of photos and of course, eat as much as you can along with a good quantity of the toothsome cake. Likewise, the gorgeous Kinza Hashmi just celebrated her birthday with her friends, and the photos delineate, she has had an amazing time.

Donned in a dark navy blue trendy outfit, the diva makes sure to look breathtaking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official) on Mar 8, 2020 at 10:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official) on Mar 8, 2020 at 9:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official) on Mar 8, 2020 at 11:52am PDT

Coming to the guest list, Kinza Hashmi was accompanied by the astounding twins, Aiman and Minal Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiman_Minal (@aiman__minal_fp) on Mar 8, 2020 at 10:59am PDT

Aiman’s better half also came along. Such cuties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAAGO TV (@jaago.tv) on Mar 7, 2020 at 7:58pm PST

The suave, Junaid Khan also graced the birthday party with his presence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TX – Co (@tx.pvtt) on Mar 8, 2020 at 1:45am PST

Celebrities like Adeel Chaudhary, Asad Siddiqui, and Imran Ashraf made sure to make Kinza’s day special.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAJAL FATIMA (@sajalf1) on Mar 7, 2020 at 7:58pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by showbiz Actor Actress official (@showbizactoractressoffical) on Mar 8, 2020 at 11:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? ???? ???? ???? (@imran_feroze_fanpage) on Mar 8, 2020 at 8:05am PDT

Team Gul-o-Gulzar finally reunites at the birthday party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAJAL FATIMA (@sajalf1) on Mar 7, 2020 at 8:02pm PST

Other friends were also present on her birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Showbiz (@showbizand) on Mar 8, 2020 at 3:44am PDT

Along with Kinza’s superstar girlfriends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Affan. Ayeza.Wahaj. (@crushesxlove) on Mar 8, 2020 at 6:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official) on Mar 8, 2020 at 10:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official) on Mar 8, 2020 at 10:18am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official) on Mar 8, 2020 at 10:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official) on Mar 8, 2020 at 10:26am PDT

The entire cake cutting ceremony of Kinza Hashmi was no less than a truly magical affair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official) on Mar 7, 2020 at 12:37pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Showbiz (@showbizand) on Mar 8, 2020 at 3:43am PDT

Here’s wishing the starlet, a life filled with happiness and contentment galore.

