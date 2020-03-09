In Photos: Kinza Hashmi celebrates birthday with close friends
Albeit getting a year older, birthdays are happy moments because you get to spend them with your friends and family members, wear great clothes, have a plethora of photos and of course, eat as much as you can along with a good quantity of the toothsome cake. Likewise, the gorgeous Kinza Hashmi just celebrated her birthday with her friends, and the photos delineate, she has had an amazing time.
Donned in a dark navy blue trendy outfit, the diva makes sure to look breathtaking.
Coming to the guest list, Kinza Hashmi was accompanied by the astounding twins, Aiman and Minal Khan.
Aiman’s better half also came along. Such cuties.
The suave, Junaid Khan also graced the birthday party with his presence.
Celebrities like Adeel Chaudhary, Asad Siddiqui, and Imran Ashraf made sure to make Kinza’s day special.
Team Gul-o-Gulzar finally reunites at the birthday party.
Other friends were also present on her birthday.
Along with Kinza’s superstar girlfriends.
The entire cake cutting ceremony of Kinza Hashmi was no less than a truly magical affair.
Here’s wishing the starlet, a life filled with happiness and contentment galore.
