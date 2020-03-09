In Photos: Kinza Hashmi celebrates birthday with close friends

Albeit getting a year older, birthdays are happy moments because you get to spend them with your friends and family members, wear great clothes, have a plethora of photos and of course, eat as much as you can along with a good quantity of the toothsome cake. Likewise, the gorgeous Kinza Hashmi just celebrated her birthday with her friends, and the photos delineate, she has had an amazing time.

Donned in a dark navy blue trendy outfit, the diva makes sure to look breathtaking.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official) on

Coming to the guest list, Kinza Hashmi was accompanied by the astounding twins, Aiman and Minal Khan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aiman_Minal (@aiman__minal_fp) on

Aiman’s better half also came along. Such cuties.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JAAGO TV (@jaago.tv) on

The suave, Junaid Khan also graced the birthday party with his presence.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TX – Co (@tx.pvtt) on

Celebrities like Adeel Chaudhary, Asad Siddiqui, and Imran Ashraf made sure to make Kinza’s day special.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAJAL FATIMA (@sajalf1) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by showbiz Actor Actress official (@showbizactoractressoffical) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ???? ???? ???? ???? (@imran_feroze_fanpage) on

Team Gul-o-Gulzar finally reunites at the birthday party.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAJAL FATIMA (@sajalf1) on

Other friends were also present on her birthday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Showbiz (@showbizand) on

Along with Kinza’s superstar girlfriends.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Affan. Ayeza.Wahaj. (@crushesxlove) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official) on

The entire cake cutting ceremony of Kinza Hashmi was no less than a truly magical affair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Showbiz (@showbizand) on

Here’s wishing the starlet, a life filled with happiness and contentment galore.

