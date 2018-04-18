In Pictures: Fawad khan Surprises His Better Half Sadaf

Seems like it was just yesterday when the person who is extensively loved by the local and global populace, celebrated the birthday of the person he loves. Not only Fawad is a dedicated protagonist, he is a doting husband as well. Here is our favorite Khan, celebrating Sadaf Fawad’s birthday in 2017.

Yesterday marked the birthday of a person who has been with Fawad Khan for over two decades and the heartthrob didn’t want to take any chances so he chose to throw a birthday party every spouse would want her better half to throw. In an exquisite restaurant with surreal ambiance, Fawad opted for a customized array for the party.

The couple decides to arrive the venue depicting a subtle walk on the ramp, and this is just the moment when your heart is going to start melting.

The owner of ultimate good looks has hosted the party so it is quite evident that only the top notch individuals from the fraternity mark their attendance.

Only fashion industry’s big guns have shown up, exhibiting their love for the couple.

Cybil Chaudhary, Ather Shahzad, Umar Sayeed, Faraz Manan, Asim Raza have attended their best friend’s surprise party. Wait, is that Mahira Khan?

That’s totally Mahira! How can she forget canceling all plans for the sake of the party thrown by her bestie?

Not only Mahira, few others have displayed their utmost admiration for Sadaf. Farhad Humayun, Gohar Mumtaz, Anum Gohar, you name it!

These three pretty people standing side by side will give you major friendship goals.

Mrs. Farhan has also attended the party in this cute red top with a classy burgundy bag.

Coming to the gorgeous couple, they both look fabulous. Can you notice the massive transformation in Fawad’s personification?

The cutest cake cutting ceremony will make you feel a twinge of envy for this phenomenal duo. A couple who admires each other is one of the best things on earth, literally.

Awww! You’re gonna get your head over heals watching these adorable lovebirds.

We wish the bridal designer a very happy belated birthday with a wish that she stays happy with the person who knows how to sustain the spark even after twenty years of togetherness.

What are your thoughts on the story?

