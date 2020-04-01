ARY broadcasts a telethon, garnering huge sum for PM Relief Fund for COVID-19

In the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a multi-billion relief package, establishment of youth force and public fund during his address to the nation to fight coronavirus pandemic across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan said the world is fighting a war against coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan is also resisting the spread of the virus by utilizing all available resources.

The premier has also announced the establishment of Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund and vowed to present all details of spendings before the nation to maintain transparency. He added that the account, to be established at State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), will be audited for ensuring the transparency measures.

Following the establishment of the relief fund, ARY Digital Network had decided to fulfill its social responsibility being the fourth pillar of the state. The channel opted to broadcast a two-hour telethon, gathering capital for the PM relief fund from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Wednesday evening.

During the transmission, President and CEO of ARY Digital Network, Salman Iqbal, announced to donate medical supplies including testing kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) worth Rs45 million to the fund.

Pakistanis residing in Pakistan and abroad called and contributed generously in the telethon hosted by Fahad Mustafa, Waseem Badami, and Iqrar ul Hassan. A-list celebrities like Mahira Khan, Faysal Quraishi and Humayun Saeed stayed with the spectators over the call while Muhammad Amir, Chris Jordan, and Wasim Akram also graced the show with their presence.

PM Imran Khan also took part in the telethon where he urged more and more people to contribute for the welfare of the underprivileged people of Pakistan.

You can also donate whatever you can, for the fund established to help the needy here.

