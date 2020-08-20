Prem Gali wins hearts with exceptional content!

With at least 2 million views on Youtube, ARY Digital’s newest visual delight, Prem Gali is being loved by the audiences in Pakistan and abroad for all the right reasons. Not only has this drama caused a paradigm shift, but it has also given colors and joy to the Pakistani drama scene.

The drama depicts a neighborhood entitled Prem Gali and a family of four women namely Rahat, Shireen, Musarrat, and Joya dominating the entire locality. A family of four men having Hamza, Hatim, Luqman, and Dada Jee arrives to reside in the neighborhood and things take a turn.

The light-hearted romantic comedy, written by the exceptional Faiza Iftikhar, and helmed by the immensely talented Qasim Ali Mureed, features Farhan Saeed and Sohai Ali Abro together for the first time. It delineates a love story wrapped with family, neighborhood, togetherness, values, and empathy.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

