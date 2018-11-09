In Photos: Priyanka Chopra’s astounding bachelorette parties!

The gorgeous singer-cum-actor, Priyanka Chopra has been winning abundant hearts for her magical voice and impeccable acting skills. The prima donna has gotten engaged to the heartthrob, Nick Jonas a few months back amid relatives and friends.

The bride-to-be has recently posted photos from her bachelorette parties, having a fabulous time with her girl squad depicting an abundance of charm and excitement galore, ahead of her wedding with Nick in December.

The first photo she has posted unveils herself, all smiles, clad in a white off-shoulder feathery top embellished with her beauteous engagement ring.

The astounding actress poses with her bridesmaids in a set of photos donned in an orange and pink top and a check skirt while all others slay in their respective attires.

The undisputed “Featherweight Champion of the world” posts another photo, donned in a grand white and gold attire, complemented with “faux” feathers, giving it a splendid overall array.

Just look at these photos of the girl squad, dressed in variable shades of red with the bride-to-be clad in the same fur dress. The immensely talented, Parineeti Chopra is also in the photo. If this is not ‘best friend goals’ we don’t know what it actually is.

The next day she posts a photo with her sister-in-law and our favorite Stark, Sophie Turner, dressed all trendy with cute florescent green sleep masks with ‘Hungover’ written on them. PC calls her duo with Sophie as “The J sisters.”

Friends who dine together stay together! These cuties have meals amid absolute energy and an abundance of fun. Don’t believe us? See for yourself!

A little bit of Boomerang on variable occasions is a great thing to express how you feel. One of PC’s friends posts this boomerang of the clan having a tremendous time.

These ladies are literally having the time of their lives! They organize a Pajama Party where all the gorgeous women don baby pink nightdresses with Piggy Chops wearing a sash saying “Bride To Be.”

According to a report, both PC and Nick will be doing a live performance at their Sangeet ceremony. It explains, “Nick will be performing with his troupe at the sangeet. It is tentatively a 45-minute performance where he will be singing some love songs for Priyanka. The event organizers have already been told about this special act that will be a part of their sangeet.”

Just like all you people reading this, we are also looking forward to the set of ceremonial events these cuties will have this December! We Wish both the superstars a gorgeous life ahead, with an abundance of love and contentment galore. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

