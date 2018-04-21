Pakistani film industry is on the verge of admirable elevation globally and ARY Films is the leading catalyst for this development. Having started from chart breakers like ‘Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi’ and ‘Waar’, ARY Films has a long history of sculpting adroit movies incorporating a subtle storyline and intensively skillful cast to make sure that the visual treat astonishes its spectators in the best ways possible.

Irfan Malik happens to be the Senior Vice President of ARY Films and the son of the veteran director, late Pervez Malik. In an interview with Saudi Gazette, he has discussed the transformation of Pakistani film culture and lauded Saudi Arabia’s vision of establishing more cinemas across the Kingdom.

On his visit to Saudi Arabia, he has discussed the potential success Pakistani movies can achieve, with their screening in the Kingdom. He says, “The population of Saudi Arabia is larger than the Gulf region and perhaps the Urdu-speaking population could be largest among them. Therefore, I believe it could be a very lucrative market for Pakistani films. Also, I believe for Saudi Arabia, Pakistani films would be more relevant because we have certain common social and cultural values that we maintain in our films.”

“I am related with TV & film production since 1998. I have been associated with ARY films for the last 3 years. At present ARY films is the biggest production and distribution house of Pakistan. We are well established in Pakistan and now we are looking for international markets beside Gulf regions including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and UAE,” says Malik, as he discusses ARY Films’ future plans regarding the movie distribution in the Middle East. He further explains, “We are very well connected with Pakistani films and have a network of 8 TV channels through which we are promoting our films. So we wish to become exclusive distributor of Pakistani films in Saudi Arabia.”

Well, we are certain that our fabulously breathtaking movies will take Saudi cinemas by storm, for sure.

Tell us your views on this absolutely amazing news in the comments’ below.

