Proper way to eat a cake: by Wahaj Ali aka Saad from Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha

With tremendous TRPs and millions of YouTube views on the episodes, ARY Digital’s latest visual delight, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is winning innumerable hearts for all the right reasons. Maheer, played by the Mere Hamsafar girl, Hania Aamir, Saad played by Wahaj Ali and Areeb played by Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz are creating magic with their exceptional acting.

Soon after the second episode, Hania Aamir took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with Wahaj and a video clip where the latter is describing the proper way to have a cake. He says, “We have Mutton Karahi directly from the Karahi. Likewise, we should have cake directly from the plate/container it is in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir ???·??? (@haniaheheofficial)

Hania captions it with, “Saad. meet our saad! He loves to eat MashAllah! EPISODE 2 ON ARY DIGITAL RIGHT NOWWWWW!! TUNE INN!!”

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is a love triangle between Maheer, Saad, and Areeb. Saad has always been in love with his cousin Maheer but when he fails to confess it to her, life takes a different turn; and Areeb enters the frame. Due to a little misunderstanding, things start to fall apart and trust between the lovers shatters.

How do you think will the drama unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.