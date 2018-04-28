In Pictures: Rambo And Sahiba Invited First-Rate Celebs To A Party

Ali Ahmad Shahzad’s birthday party last week happened to be a gathering which exhibited glamorous stars with sheer friendliness and love oozing out of them. Reportedly, veteran actresses like Reema Khan, Resham and Sahiba Rambo met after decades. Many stars, other than showbiz were also present in the party, including the Pakistan cricket team’s skipper, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Rameez Raja and coach Mickey Arthur.

Following the flabbergasting birthday party, Afzal Khan, aka John Rambo and his wife Sahiba Afzal have decided to throw a party for their friends in the media fraternity on the occasion of Shaan’s birthday. The party has been embellished with the finest celebrities from the Pakistani industry.

Afzal Khan uploads a photo along with his wife while they wait for the ‘celebrity guests’.

Thespians who have attended the gathering include the B’town sensation, Imran Abbas, the majestic Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Sara Loren.

Our favorite set of A-list celebs get their hands-on Instagram’s Boomerang feature. Have a look.

No wonder why was our industry at its finest in old days. These queens never give up looking astounding.

Donned in white, Mehreen Syed looks utterly beautiful, sitting with Sahiba.

The doting husband stands with his awesome spouse. What a perfect couple.

Sahiba is arguably the cutest woman on this planet.

When all top notch stars meet, a Karaoke session becomes mandatory. Our favorite actors have displayed their ultimate singing skills. Rambo shakes his legs with the queen of beauty, Reema Khan.

Veteran actor Moammar Rana also displays his intense acting skills, even in a situation like this. What a true legend!

The party exhibiting flamboyant superstars unleashes to become an astonishing one when Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sings with his magic voice box.

When everyone thought Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s performance is a wrap up of the entire show, celebrities come up with their stance which is immensely pivotal. Have a look.

With that being said, we wish may our media fraternity nurtures with every passing day.

