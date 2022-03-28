Riz Ahmed becomes the first Muslim actor to win Oscar in live-action short film category

British Pakistani actor and musician, Riz Ahmed has just received his first Oscar for the live-action short film The Long Goodbye.

Directed by Aneil Karia, the short film is co-written by Riz Ahmed.

In his acceptance speech the 39 years old actor said: “In such divided times, we believe that the role of story is to remind us there is no ‘us’ and ‘them’. There’s just ‘us’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riz Ahmed (@rizahmed)

“This is for everyone who feels like they don’t belong. Anyone who feels like they’re stuck in no man’s land. You’re not alone. We’ll meet you there. That’s where the future is. Peace.”

Riz was also nominated for an Oscar in 2021 for his role as an impaired drummer in Sound of Metal.

The short film incorporates music from Ahmed’s album The Long Goodbye, which was released in 2021. It reflects on his identity as a British Pakistani.

It shows a South Asian family in suburban London, as they prepare for a pre-wedding dholki. It begins as a lighthearted depiction of a closely-knit family gathering, we all can relate to. However, it quickly turns menacing as news reports show scenes of violence and fear, followed by an all-white militia, along with the police, knocking on the family’s door.

Riz Ahmed’s win makes him the first Asian to have triumphed in the category of live-action short.

Also Read: Humayun Saeed becomes the first ever Pakistani to star in a Netflix Original