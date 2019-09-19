Ruswai delineates a horrendous reality

Seems like ARY Digital has made a promise to let the bar of flamboyancy of its dramas stay at the top and nothing less. After topping all charts of success through one after other exceptional dramas, ARY Digital is all revved up to enthrall the audiences with the absolutely astounding duo of Mikaal Zulfiqar and Sana Javed in the upcoming visual treat, Ruswai.

So far three teasers have released and they depict a juxtaposition of a love story and a gruesome tale of horrors. The first teaser delineates the gorgeous Sana Javed, having a fun time with her family amid laughter and happiness. Just when the family finishes dinner and is on the way back to their car, some lurid men impelled by frustration and criminal minds kidnap Sana right in front of her family members with her father begging for mercy.

The second teaser delves into the love story of Mikaal and Sana and their adorable shenanigans. They seem to be so much in love with each other in three scenes; the one at the beach, the one at a family event and the one at the hospital. It also shows the bubbly nature of Sana and how amazing of a time she spends with her family. However, the teaser also flashes some scenes of the heinous kidnap.

The third teaser sheds light on the ordeal she goes through once she gets back home. Notwithstanding the trauma she finds herself in after coming back, she tries her hard to live a life she once lived but it is not just her who is suffering, her entire family is. Mikaal, who appears to be in the air force strives to get her back to life.

Ruswai is directed by the veteran actress Rubina Ashraf and produced by Humayun Saeed’s Six Sigma Entertainment. The drama incorporates adroit actors such as Osama Tahir, Minah Tariq, legendary actors, Mohammad Ahmed, Usman Peerzada, and Seemi Raheel.

What are your views on the story?

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion.

