Saba Qamar requests to lift sanctions and let Syria recover

The death toll of a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria jumped to more than 7,800 people on Tuesday as rescuers worked against time in harsh winter conditions to dig survivors out of the rubble of collapsed buildings.

As the scale of the disaster became ever more apparent, the death toll looked likely to rise considerably. One U.N. official said thousands of children may have died. With little immediate help at hand, residents picked through rubble sometimes without even basic tools in a desperate hunt for survivors. Aid officials voiced particular concern about the situation in Syria, already afflicted by a humanitarian crisis after nearly 12 years of civil war.

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar recently took to Twitter to appeal for Sryia during this ordeal. She published a flight radar image of the region hit by the calamity, which delineates that little to no flights are landing in Syria for rescue work due to various sanctions. She wrote, “Lift the sanctions on Syria. Let Syrians recover! My heart bleeds for them.”

Lift the sanctions on Syria. Let Syrians recover! My heart bleeds for them ???? pic.twitter.com/kLg2xdpwN2 — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) February 8, 2023

Prayers for those affected in Turkey, Syria and Lebanon ???? May Allah have mercy on all of us. — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) February 6, 2023

Other celebrities also tweeted about the scenario, asking their fans to pray for the affectees.

My heart is with Turkey, Syria, Lebanon and all those impacted by the earthquake. Praying and working on how to supply aid and support ???????????? if anyone has charities or organizations they trust in those regions, please share ???????? — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) February 8, 2023

Allah reham… Prayers for our brothers and sisters in Turkiye and Syria — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) February 6, 2023

My thoughts & prayers are with all those affected by the Turkey& Syria earthquake. Especially those who lost their lives, family members or belongings in this massive natural catastrophe.

May Allah grant them the patience to recover from this tragedy. #TurkeyQuake — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) February 6, 2023

Prayers for people of #Turkey #?stanbul , My heart goes out to everyone who suffered this catastrophe. You’re in prayers of people of Pakistan ???? — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) February 6, 2023

Our heart goes out for the beautiful country of Turkey and all those affected by the devastating earthquake. Sending love & support during this trying time. Hope & resilience will guide you forward. You are not alone. #StayStrongTurkey???????? — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) February 6, 2023

My heart goes out to the people of Turkey, Syria, Lebanon and all the surrounding areas affected by the devastating earthquake! May Allah have mercy on all of us! ???? — Hareem Farooq (@FarooqHareem) February 6, 2023

Prayers for Iskenderun #Turkey, vast devastation and destruction from magnitude 7.8 earthquake. People feared to be under rubble. Death toll already above 200! #Turkey #earthquakeinturkey — Ahsan Khan (@Ahsankhanuk) February 6, 2023

what's happening in Turkey and Syria is heartbreaking and devastating. I pray the world stands up together and helps all those that need it desperately right now. #TurkeySyriaEarthquake — Hassan Sheheryar (@HSYCOUTUREKING) February 8, 2023

Heart goes out to people in Türkiye and Syria. Prayers for all those affected. This is truly devastating news.

If anyone knows of ways we can help, please share ???????? — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) February 6, 2023

The Syrian state news agency SANA said at least 812 people were killed in the government-held provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, Idlib, and Tartous. Mosques opened their doors to families whose homes were damaged.

At least 1,120 people were killed in Syria’s opposition-held northwest with the toll expected to “rise dramatically”, the White Helmets rescue team said.

“There are a lot of efforts by our teams, but they are unable to respond to the catastrophe and a large number of collapsed buildings,” group head Raed al-Saleh said.

A U.N. humanitarian official in Syria said fuel shortages and the harsh weather were creating obstacles.