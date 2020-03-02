In Photos: Sadia Ghaffar ties knot with Hassan Hayat Khan

This Shaadi season does not seem to end anytime soon, for, the wedding ceremony of the gorgeous Sadia Ghaffar has just taken place with the handsome, Hassan Hayat Khan in a stunning affair.

The couple made sure to look astoundingly fabulous. Sadia chose a blue lengha, while her better half opted for a white traditional kurta pajama, complemented with a shawl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShowBuzz Mania (@showbuzzpk) on Mar 2, 2020 at 1:05am PST

Is this not the most bubbly and adorable couple ever?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEDIA NOUVELLES (@introducingyoupkmedia) on Mar 2, 2020 at 12:59am PST

The Nikkah ceremony has had infinite charm. Have a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CELEBRITIES OF PAKISTAN (@pakistanicelebritiescafe) on Mar 2, 2020 at 12:58am PST

Meet Mrs Sadia and her husband, Mr Hassan, all excited for a lifetime of togetherness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment.Express (@entertainment.express_official) on Mar 1, 2020 at 9:54pm PST

A few other celebrity couples also graced the wedding ceremony with their presence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rana Asif (@rraannaayy) on Mar 1, 2020 at 8:02am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Living Magazine Pakistan (@livingmagazinepk) on Mar 1, 2020 at 10:45am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Lollywood (@instant_lollywood) on Mar 1, 2020 at 10:52am PST

Friends of the newlyweds know how to make most of a ceremonial wedding event. They not only look super chic, but they also ooze energy and fun throughout the Shaadi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yaseen Lakhani (@yaseenlakhanii) on Mar 1, 2020 at 5:33am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAAGO TV (@jaago.tv) on Mar 2, 2020 at 1:14am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Style Clash (@styleclashmagazine) on Mar 1, 2020 at 12:06pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAAGO TV (@jaago.tv) on Mar 1, 2020 at 2:08pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@blogmedia.pk) on Mar 1, 2020 at 8:26pm PST

No Pakistani wedding is complete without a few fun traditions and a bit of dance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajalaly FP ?????????? (@sajalaly.arab) on Mar 1, 2020 at 10:06am PST

Have a look at the couple grooving with their buddies on some upbeat songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam’s Blog Official (@samsblogofficial) on Mar 1, 2020 at 7:58pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam’s Blog Official (@samsblogofficial) on Mar 1, 2020 at 10:05am PST

Saadia hugs her family and friends, as she bid adieu to her people. Such an emotional moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAAGO TV (@jaago.tv) on Mar 1, 2020 at 1:51pm PST

Here’s wishing Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan a lifetime of love, happiness and contentment galore.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

