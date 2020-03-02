In Photos: Sadia Ghaffar ties knot with Hassan Hayat Khan
This Shaadi season does not seem to end anytime soon, for, the wedding ceremony of the gorgeous Sadia Ghaffar has just taken place with the handsome, Hassan Hayat Khan in a stunning affair.
The couple made sure to look astoundingly fabulous. Sadia chose a blue lengha, while her better half opted for a white traditional kurta pajama, complemented with a shawl.
Is this not the most bubbly and adorable couple ever?
The Nikkah ceremony has had infinite charm. Have a look.
Meet Mrs Sadia and her husband, Mr Hassan, all excited for a lifetime of togetherness.
A few other celebrity couples also graced the wedding ceremony with their presence.
Friends of the newlyweds know how to make most of a ceremonial wedding event. They not only look super chic, but they also ooze energy and fun throughout the Shaadi.
No Pakistani wedding is complete without a few fun traditions and a bit of dance.
Have a look at the couple grooving with their buddies on some upbeat songs.
Saadia hugs her family and friends, as she bid adieu to her people. Such an emotional moment.
Here’s wishing Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan a lifetime of love, happiness and contentment galore.
