Actress Saheefa Jabbar Khattak contracts COVID-19

Actress and model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak is one of the many people who have contracted coronavirus from the second wave of the pandemic.

The Log Kya Kahenge protagonist took to Instagram Tuesday morning to post a story unveiling the news of the viral disease. She wrote, “Covid positive. Send little love, prayers and flowers our way.”



Earlier, actor Usman Mukhtar and singer Jawad Ahmed had also fallen prey to the second wave of COVID-19.

With at least 336,260 cases, Pakistan is currently on the twenty-eighth spot on the global pandemic radar with 146,774 cases in Sindh, 104,894 in Punjab, 39,749 in KPK, 15,977 in Balochistan, and 20,243 in the capital as the cases are surging across the world once again. Pakistan has also lost abundant healthcare providers to the pandemic as of now, while they were on the mission to save lives.

With various countries opting for a complete or partial lockdown, a few areas in Pakistan have also been sealed to implement smart lockdown.

Here’s wishing Saheefa Jabbar Khattak a speedy recovery.

