We are revved up for Sajal Ali and Imran Abbas starrer “Noor ul ain” soon to start on ARY Digital.

Being an Idreams production, Noor ul ain with the looks of just the poster will surely be a super hit among the others and will come up as a love story which will make a place for itself. This is the first time that we will be seeing Sajal and Imran together onscreen.

Before this we have seen Sajal slaying her acting skills in Chup raho and Mera Yaar miladey and Imran Abbas quite impressed us in Aitraaz. Now its time we see the duo together to spill the magic onscreen.

The pictures from the BTS of the OST shoot also gives us more vibes of Noor ul ain being an impressive serial to watch. Sajal looks flawless and Imran looks as handsome as always and we just can’t wait to watch both of them on screen.

