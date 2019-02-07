In Photos: Salman Faisal gets Nikkah-fied amid an abundance of love

Known for her versatile acting, the veteran Saba Faisal has been winning innumerable hearts for a while. Having started as a news anchor, the legendary actress went on to garner exceptional praise in Pakistani dramas as well. Likewise, her children have also inherited flamboyancy in their acting. As regular spectators of ARY Digital, we have seen her super-classy children, Sadia, Arslan, and Salman enthrall in dramas like Shadi Mubarak Ho, Babban Khala Ki Betiyan and Dil Mom Ka Diya respectively.

Time and again, the family has given us legit goals of admiring each other on social media and in reality. The cuties are currently immersed in the ceremonial wedding events of Salman aka Tipu from the well acclaimed, Dil Mom Ka Diya, starting from a Qawwali night.

And then comes these adorable family members groove for the upbeat tunes.

Salman and his better half, Neha Malik take a walk after their Nikkah ceremony, hand in hand.

These photos of the duo will reaffirm your belief in true love. Just have a look at them complementing each other without even trying.

Donned in a white outfit having embroidery and motifs, embellished with astounding jewelry, Neha looks phenomenal as she poses for the shutterbugs.

While her hubby, Salman looks equally captivating, dressed in exquisite white kurta pajama with a printed shawl.

This look of love is what all girls want to have from their mother in law. Do you agree?

Neha is hands down the luckiest girl ever! Just look at the amount of contentment and excitement on the faces of her in-laws. Also, Sadia wears a grand outfit for her brother’s Nikkah, looking utterly gorgeous.

And then comes our very own, Pappu, giving us all the vibes of perfectness, clad in a white kurta pajama, enfolded in a fascinating waistcoat, embellished with his adorable smile.

By the time we found ourselves spellbound by the expressions this family is portraying, glimpses from their Mayun celebration made us fall in love with them all over again.

This video will get you awestruck with its euphoria for all the right reasons. The newlyweds dance on an upbeat song, giving us some serious couple goals.

Do they not look like the most ebullient couple ever? Have a look at these photos and tell.

This is the moment that will get you to go all “Awww” for the closeness this family is exhibiting.

Siblings’ love is one of the most surreal forms of love and we totally agree. Have a look at these siblings showing infinite charm with their consistent love for each other.

Watching all these photos and videos has only made us long for more exuberance from their forthcoming ceremonial events.

We wish Salman and Neha a beautiful life ahead, with an abundance of love and contentment galore. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

