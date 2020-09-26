Salman Saeed ties knot in Lahore

Known for his spectacular acting in dramas like Mera Dil Mera Dushman and Kasak amid others, the dapper, Salman Saeed has just tied the knot in Lahore in a gorgeous ceremony.

A day before the event, Salman posed with his brother, the superstar Humayun Saeed and a bunch of other celebrities.

Clad in a sherwani, he walks to the venue with brother Humayun, Imran Ashraf, and others.

His wedding occurred as a reunion for old buddies. Have a look at Vasay Chaudhry, Ahmed Ali Butt, Adnan Siddiqui, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, Nadeem Baig, Humayun Saeed, and cricketer Azhar Ali, grace the event with their presence.

From the outfits to the decor, the ceremony looked stunning.

The legendary Shaan Shahid was also among the attendees of the event.

These superstars are giving us some major style goals. Do you not agree?

Here’s wishing the couple, a life filled with an abundance of health and contentment galore. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

