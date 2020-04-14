Sana Javed hints at a surprise in the finale of Ruswai!

So, the extensively watched Pakistani drama these days, Ruswai has its finale tonight and spectators are trying so hard to guess whose court the ball will slide in. Many questions arise when we think of the possible ending of this drama. Will Sameera get justice? Will she forgive Salman? Will she say yes to Dr. Feroze? Is someone going to die?

Well, Sameera herself has an answer to all the speculations, or perhaps, she has a hint for all the Ruswai aficionados. The diva, Sana Javed has taken to Instagram to make a huge revelation about the final episode. She wrote, “Want to know how Sameera fares in her quest for justice? Whether she manages to win her battle or not? Don’t forget to watch the grand finale of Ruswai this Tuesday… A surprise will be waiting for you in this episode as well. Stay tuned!”

The post had soon been flooded with different guesses by the fans about how Ruswai might end. Right now, Slaman and his family are in hot waters because of Pinky’s behavior and the allegation of domestic violence. Meanwhile, Sameera is in a quagmire because on one hand, she wants to reopen the case and on the other hand, Feroze and his mother have come to her house again and she does not yet know why. Earlier, Feroze’s mother and sister-in-law looked down upon Sameera when they had come to ask for her hand.

Ruswai is directed by the veteran actress Rubina Ashraf with absolute mastery, so much so that legends like Shabbir Jan and Behroze Sabzwari are all praise for the actor turned director.

Ruswai is produced by Humayun Saeed’s Six Sigma Entertainment. The drama incorporates adroit actors such as Mikaal Zulfiqar, Sana Javed, Osama Tahir, Minah Tariq, legendary actors, Mohammad Ahmed, Usman Peerzada, and Seemi Raheel.

Sameera wants to reopen the case and Feroze wants to marry her. How do you think will the last episode of Ruswai unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

