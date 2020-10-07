Actress Sanam Chaudhry welcomes an adorable baby boy

Known for her spectacular acting and exceptional expressions, the gorgeous Sanam Chaudhry needs no introduction. She has epitomized perfect acting in such a short time albeit not being into the entertainment industry of Pakistan for long.

The actress got married to singer Somee Chauhan in November of last year in an intimate wedding event. She sported a gorgeous maroon lehenga with a net dupatta.

Well, the cuties just welcomed an adorable little member to the family. The starlet took to Instagram to unveil baby Shahveer to the world. She wrote, “Alhamdulillah. Sharing with you all… our world …SHAHVEER CHOHAN.”

She posted another photo with Shahveer and the love of her life, looking all content and cheerful.

Here’s wishing Sanam Chaudhry and her family a life filled with an abundance of happiness and contentment galore.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

