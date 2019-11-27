Sanam Chaudhry’s Nikkah photos are as adorable as they get

Known for her spectacular acting and exceptional expressions, the gorgeous Sanam Chaudhry needs no introduction. She has epitomized perfect acting in such a short time albeit not being into the entertainment industry of Pakistan for long.

Donned in traditional bridal attire, the diva has just posted a photo on her Instagram account delineating the love of her life Somee Chohan, a singer by profession. She writes, “Forever Mera” (forever mine).

She uploaded another photo while signing the Nikkah papers.

Sanam Chaudhry’s better half also took to Instagram to upload a set of photos captioning it with “Forever Meri” (forever mine) with a hashtag that said #nikaahfied.

Here’s wishing Sanam Chaudhry a life filled with an abundance of happiness and contentment galore.

