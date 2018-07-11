Sania Mirza’s Maternity Photos Are Legit Mommy Goals!

The well-celebrated National Bhabi of Pakistan, Sania Mirza is telling the world that her mastery is not just confined to the tennis court, the diva is good at literally everything, from her workout routine to her exceptionally adroit fashion sense. Soon after she announced that she is going to have a baby, she has started putting up surreal photos, donned in stylish dresses.

The tennis star never misses a chance to look breathtaking even with a baby bump. Have a look at the mother-to-be slaying in burgundy.

Seems like she’s obsessed with burgundy and she is obsessed for all the right reasons. She looks adorable in this outfit having the similar color.

#MOMents captured by @digitaldiarybyzoya ???? A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:08am PDT

This cutie has attended an entire event in the same dress, giving all the moms, some legit goals.

She attends another event dressed in a gorgeous traditional outfit.

The caption says it right, our favorite Bhabi having ‘pregnancy glow’ is perhaps the best thing you’ll see all day.

Sania’s younger sister, Anum, uploads this photo with the tennis star having “Three of us in this picture” as a caption. The amount of cuteness in this photo and the caption is infinite!

Now, let’s have a look at one of the best photos of our Bhabi and our pride, Shoaib Malik. This photo will truly be remembered for a long, long time, by these two.

A little Boomerang before the pre-pregnancy photo shoot is always a great idea.

An Indian magazine has photographed the beautiful momma for their July edition. These photos from the magazine are hands down mind blowing exhibiting love and contentment galore.

She wears an outstanding apparel of blue color, having a slight floral pattern for the similar magazine and she looks majestic.

This cover photo of the magazine having the beautiful mom-to-be is oozing absolute charm embellished with an abundance of love and care.

Way to go Sania! We wish you a beautiful life with all the happiness and love in this world.

