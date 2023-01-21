Sar-e-Rah is the quintessential empowerment of today

With ARY Digital dramas literally breaking all charts of viewership both on television and on YouTube, we have got great news for all the drama aficionados: the first look of Sar-e-Rah is here!

Just imagine the most-watched entertainment channel going the extra mile for its beloved consumers by actually responding to fans’ requests for more entertainment.

The teaser of Sar-e-Rah features superstars Saba Qamar, Muneeb Butt, Hareem Farooq, Saboor Ali and Sunita Marshall giving a glimpse into their characters. Written ‘Tu Urh Ja Befikar’ in urdu script in the beginning, the teaser further unveil Saba Qamar’s dialogue “Me kissi museebat mein tw nahe phasnay wali?” (Am I going to find myself in some ordeal?).

Earlier, super handsome, Muneeb Butt published photos on his Instagram account, unveiling his next project with ARY Digital. He writes, “Am really excited to announce that I am playing a very unique character of first trans Assistant commissioner in my upcoming project. Something that breaks the stereotypes in our society.”

“I had been anxiously waiting to reveal the character that I will be playing soon. It has been the most challenging role I have ever had to play, where I had to truly get out of my comfort zone. Hope you enjoy the journey with me,” the Kaisa Hai Naseeban actor continues. He also pays gratitude to his co-actor in the project, Saba Qamar, and the production house, iDream Entertainment.

Likewise, the Fraud protagonist, Saba Qamar also took to Instagram to post a photo of herself sitting on the steering wheel of a taxi. She wrote, “Been waiting to announce that I am part of a very unique and special project from Idream entertainment coming soon to ARY and yes this one is special!!”

The gorgeous Hareem Farooq shared that she is, “Super excited to share the special and unique project Sar -e-Raah with you all.” She continued, “What a wonderful experience it has been, from working with the brilliant director @ahmedbhatti1981 , possessing the power of patience and keen understanding of human emotions and stories, you are a dream for every actor, to a brilliant cast including some of my most favourites @muneeb_butt@sabooraly@sunitamarshallofficial@fazilaqazi and of course the exceptional @sabaqamarzaman and not to forget some new refreshing talent, to a respectful and hardworking production team of @idream_entertainment , it has been a blast. Thank you all for making it such a memorable experience ?? @sejaabd here’s to breaking stereotypes one project at a time, more power to you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq) Saboor Ali wrote, “Super excited and chuffed to be part of an idream special project coming soon to ARY and yes this one is big! @idream_entertainment production, only on @arydigital.tv.”

