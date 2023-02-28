Exceptional praise for Nabeel Zafar–Muneeb Butt for Sar-e-Rah

In the history of Pakistan, such an intricate and sensitive topic has never been brought to justice so beautifully. Drama enthusiasts are in awe of the recent superhit drama series Sar-e-Rah episode for the right reasons. Apart from Saba Qamar’s impeccable acting throughout the series, Muneeb Butt’s nuanced portrayal of Sarang and Nabeel Zafar’s portrayal of Shabbir Ahmed are winning innumerable hearts; let’s have a look at a few tweets.

Whoever hasn't watched this spectacular mini-series #SareRah, guys it's a must-watch!! Especially this episode pertaining to #MuneebButt nd #nabeelzafar they've done an inordinately phenomenal job! Indeed a gripping story with the most gravest issue! pic.twitter.com/EiYUZ0WJ5U — madeeehahahaha (@madihahaha12) February 26, 2023

The relationship between Sarang & his father is beautiful in #SarERah this week. This father is honest with his son, loves & supports him – what every child needs, but particularly those struggling against society. Nabeel Zafar & Muneeb Butt are brilliant. #PakistaniDramas pic.twitter.com/AAMKZ0WGWv — SophiaQ (@SophiaAQ) February 26, 2023

Finally a worth watching project of Pakistani Dramas which includes all the current sensitive issues which no one even bother to discuss ???? Today's episode and Muneeb's performance was simply amazing ?? Gender Equality ??#TuUrrJaaBefikar #ARYDigital #SabaQamar #MuneebButt pic.twitter.com/kW5dJKxFtT — A ? a n ???? Lahore Qalandars ?? (@Aladdin_Hu) February 25, 2023

Just saw 'Sar -e- Raah', Muneeb Butt's part,& I realised 2 things, if your parents support you, regardless of any circumstances, you will excel in life. On the contrary, people won't let you live freely whether you are perfect or not, regardless of gender, choices or anything. — Sana Zehra (@ssanazehra) February 27, 2023

No words to explain the intensity of today's episode #SareRah … #NabeelZafar was mind blowing… Literally it felt so hard his expressions, dialouges delivery amazing… And also #muneebbutt what an outstanding performance. ?? pic.twitter.com/2cjVm00pm4 — Noori S. (@Noori_Isabelle) February 25, 2023

Ep4 got to be my favourite episode so far. Extremely emotional and heart touching. #MuneebButt rocked. #NabeelZafar won the hearts. #SabaQamar a powerhouse like always.#SareRah — Riz ???????? (@adambaizar) February 26, 2023

The best episode of #Sarerah so far. So good to see #NabeelZafar playing other than 'Nabeel'. He became the character. But the man of the match is #MuneebButt. He delivered a sensitive and nuanced performance. Pakistani tv has come a long way. #SabaQamar #pakistanidramas — Sal Ahmed (@TheSalAhmed) February 25, 2023

Ok episode 4 I am crying. Muneeb Butt and Nabeel Zafar acting is so good. His relationship with his dad is the highlight of this episode. Such a beautiful bond between a father and Son. ??????#SareRah — Shehr-e-Zaat (@CityofSelf92) February 27, 2023

#SabaQamar & #MuneebButt nailed this episode, how beautifully saba & muneeb gel in their character. More praise to Muneeb who have enough guts to do such role ?????#Sarerah pic.twitter.com/FcAS9a1IkX — Osama Ahmed???????? (@osamtistic) February 26, 2023

Which episode of Sar-e-Rah is your favorite? How do you think will the drama series unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.