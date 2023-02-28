Exceptional praise for Nabeel Zafar–Muneeb Butt for Sar-e-Rah

In the history of Pakistan, such an intricate and sensitive topic has never been brought to justice so beautifully. Drama enthusiasts are in awe of the recent superhit drama series Sar-e-Rah episode for the right reasons. Apart from Saba Qamar’s impeccable acting throughout the series, Muneeb Butt’s nuanced portrayal of Sarang and Nabeel Zafar’s portrayal of Shabbir Ahmed are winning innumerable hearts; let’s have a look at a few tweets.

Which episode of Sar-e-Rah is your favorite? How do you think will the drama series unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

You might also like
Blogs

‘Kuch Ankahi’ is defying social stereotypes and how!

Drama Reviews

Sar e Rah | The rise and rise of Saba Qamar

Drama Reviews

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha | Will Saad get his prayers answered?

Drama Reviews

What is ‘Kuch Ankahi’ really doing?

[X] Close